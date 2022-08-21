Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez back in the ballpark after breathing fear that required a hospital trip





ATLANTA — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was excluded from the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Braves after being taken to a hospital the night before due to shortness of breath. Manager Dusty Baker said doctors could not find a cause of the breathing problems. Alvarez was at the stadium, but under a concussion-like protocol in which the team watched his every move. Baker said Alvarez could return to the lineup for the three-game series final on Sunday. “He’s better,” Baker said. “We still have to keep an eye on him. He has a similar concussion protocol, where you have to keep an eye on him. You don’t want him to fall out. They couldn’t find anything, but it doesn’t” means that there’s nothing wrong.” Baker called it a frightening situation, but added that he was somewhat relieved that one of the game’s most feared batters apparently wasn’t stricken with a serious medical problem. “We’re just waiting today,” the manager added. ‘We’ll see how he is tomorrow. He’ll probably go DH if he’s feeling good.” Alvarez hits .295 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI’s for the AL West-leading Astros, who are looking for their fourth World Series appearance in six years. They are in Atlanta for a rematch of last year’s Series, won by the Braves. Alvarez took off on Friday-evening with a 6-2 loss against Atlanta on his own with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made a foul with a ball of his foot and was attended to by a trainer. Baker said Alvarez developed breathing problems while running from the bases, and the condition was exacerbated by in-game fireworks. Alvarez had hoped to get through the inning, but decided to drop out when Grissom was shaken up. Alvarez was taken to an Atlanta hospital for testing, but doctors were unable to pinpoint a cause. “It’s better to know if nothing is wrong,” Baker said. “Those doctors are great, but sometimes it’s a gamble.”

