Kvitova outlasts Keys in Cincinnati to reach 40th singles final





Petra Kvitova advanced to the Western & Southern Open final for the first time in her career after beating 2019 champion Madison Keys 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 in their match in the semi-final of Saturday. The occasion also marks the 40th Hologic WTA Tour final in Kvitova’s career. Kvitova, who is 29-10 in the final, will aim for a milestone in the 30th singles title on Sunday. World No. 28 Kvitova of the Czech Republic took 2 hours and 18 minutes to beat American Keys, ranked 24th, in a battle between former Top 10 players and power hitters. Words from the winner: “It was an incredible battle,” Kvitova said at her post-match press conference. “I have to say Madison played a really great game. It was a very, very tight one. “This is very special, to be honest. I was going to go to the game today and I told myself I’ve never been here in the final. … I’ve had a lot of finals, but never here. So finally it’s here. Actually, who knows how it will turn out tomorrow, but this is already a big step for me.” Quick Facts: Kvitova and Keys faced a stalled 4-4 head-to-head in their final showdown. Their most recent meeting came a year ago in the first round of this event, where Kvitova triumphed in straight sets. After barely dropping the tiebreaker in the first set, Kvitova recovered to take another Cincinnati win over Keys and take the lead in their rivalry. It is the Czechs’ first win in a Cincinnati semifinal, having previously lost in this round in 2012 and 2018. Kvitova was nearly knocked out in the first round this week — she had to save a match point in her opening game against last year’s runner-up Jil Teichmann. Instead, Kvitova is on her 12th WTA 1000 final and is one win away from her ninth WTA 1000 title. Only Serena Williams (13), Victoria Azarenka (10) and Simona Halep (9) have won more WTA 1000 titles than Kvitova since its inception in 2009. Despite Saturday’s loss, Keys put in another stellar performance in Cincinnati this week, including a Round of 16 win over Iga Swiatek for her first win over a current world No.1. Keys also defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6e4FYiSDVo Match moments:After splitting the first two sets, Kvitova fired a massive forehand return to break Keys in the decider’s opening play. Keys nearly pulled himself out of the serve with a 0-40 lead over Kvitovas’ service at 4-3, but the Czech managed to work his way out of danger by holding on to 5-3 and maintaining her break advantage. In the next game, Keys used a forehand winner and a stunning serve to wipe out the first two match points she faced, but a blistering backhand return from Kvitova gave the Czech her third match point. That proved to be the charm after Keys sent a forehand wide to end the big-hitting affair. Keys even had four winners that day and four fewer unforced errors than Kvitova. But Kvitova was more successful on breakpoints, converting five out of twelve, while Keys was 2-for-8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2752598/kvitova-outlasts-keys-in-cincinnati-to-reach-40th-career-singles-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos