Despite no recent extension talks with Bruins, Pastrnak is not worried





In a recent interview with Czech media outlet Blesk, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak confirmed that talks on contract renewal with the Bruins are status quo and currently on hold. As the Bruins winger pointed out, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a lot on his plate recently when he successfully negotiated new one-year contracts for unrestricted free agent centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. “The Bruins didn’t have much time for me this summer because they had other problems,” Pastrnak said. lightning. “I still have a contract for one year, so I’m not thinking about that at the moment and want to prepare myself physically.” Remark: Thanks Google Translate for the help. To David Pastr is heading into the final season of a $6.6 million six-year contract and since Sweeney met Pastrnaks agent JP Barry at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal July 8-9, to express his intentions to begin negotiations on a contract extension for his client once NHL rules allow on July 13, there hasn’t been much traction for an extension. After signing Bergeron to a one-year, incentive-laden contract of $2.5 million and Krejci to a one-year, incentive-laden contract extension of $1 million, Sweeney told media the two sides were in touch but also did not disclose. That’s progress in locking up Pastrnak, who can enter the unrestricted free agent market in July. Continuous would probably be the best way to describe it,” Don Sweeney said on Aug. 10. ‘We have been in regular contact. Obviously David is still in Europe and chances are he’ll be back and we’ll talk once in a while. When he comes back, we might have a better idea of ​​a deal’s timeline. But I don’t have one today and you know me well enough. I will not comment publicly on ongoing negotiations, but we have been in regular contact with JP. Sweeney also didn’t seem too concerned about the very real chance Pastrnak could start his walking season out of a contract and the Bruins weren’t sure if they could lose him to the free agent market in July. Yeah, I mean, it’s part of the business,’ Sweeney replied when asked about the option. “You know, there’s leverage and the talks are going on. We’ve made our intentions known all along and we’ll continue to do that, and we’ll go from there. But you know, as far as you go into the season with it , no problem.

