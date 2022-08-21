Learning to play table tennis El Diario de Coahuila

In our previous issue we presented table tennis as a sport, its basics and some of the characteristics it has, and this time we will offer what is related to the rules that govern the international table tennis federation (ITTF) which brings together more than 200 national organizations.

This discipline is played on a square table in the form of singles or pairs, i.e. teams consisting of two elements, with a net in between which delimits the area to be defended by one or two elements, the main purpose of which is to get the ball to the goal. other side of his field and look for the rival to give him back.

One of the specific rules that characterizes this discipline is that the table must be rectangular and 2.74 meters (nine feet) long and 1.525 meters (5 feet) wide, must be supported so that the top surface, the playing surface, is within a horizontal plane 76 centimeters (26 inches) above the ground, and a racket of any size, shape or weight is used.

This is provided that the plate is made of wood, flat and rigid, with a ball that must be spherical with a diameter of 40 millimeters (1.57 inches), weigh 2.7 grams and be made of celluloid or other plastic material . similar and can be white or orange, which is characteristic of this sport.

The net must be suspended from ropes connected at both ends to support the 6-inch high posts, and they are the basic elements in the practice of table tennis or ping-pong as it is better known.

The rules

As with all sports similar to tennis or twinning, there are regulation or movement techniques, such as not returning the ball to the opposite table, not placing the ball before it falls to the floor, bouncing the ball on the gaming table at more than once, hitting the ball twice in a row, touching the gaming table with the free hand while a point is in progress.

In addition, it is forbidden to use any part of the body to move the table, while in the doubles modality, the established order of hitting the ball is not followed, that is, the same player in pairs cannot hit the ball twice. successively the stroke must be alternated between the participants.

In a game, points are scored and these form a game, a system similar to that of Tennis, in that it is a variant of the sport, and a player scores when he hits the ball and bounces it two or more times on the rival side; if he falls off the table without dribbling on the opponent’s table first, the point here goes to the opponent.

The modalities in which it can be played are singles and doubles in the men’s and women’s divisions, as well as mixed doubles, where a man teams up with a woman; Over the years, the competition in wheelchairs, various skills, individual skill tournaments that are independently qualified, united sports in the doubles and mixed have been added.

ADAPTATION TO THE PANDEMIC

In unforeseen times, it was allowed to add a sanitizing mat and players were required to use antibacterial gel.

This also motivated that in each game the changes were every 5 points so that the players cleaned the balls, the handle of their racket and of course the shoes; Under these regulations, activity resumed in 2021, at least in most of the states of our country, including Coahuila, where the regional and then the national phase took place, while this year only the pre-national action took place. .

THE DATA

Globally, the best players are Ma Long, Ding Ning, Liu Shiwen, Hugo Calderano, Jan-Ove Waldner among others.