Youth, Balance Mark Second Scrimmage For Catamount Football

Cullowhee, North Carolina Greeted by cloudy skies, humid conditions and a few eager Catamount stalwarts in the stands, the Western Carolina football team completed its second scrimmage of 2022 preseason camp at Bob Waters Field/EJ Whitmire Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The squad trained for just over two hours and played about 125 plays as they completed the 13th training session of the 2022 fall camp.

Saturday’s scrimmage involved a total of 19 drives, with the defense winning 10 against the offense’s nine victories. WCU’s defensive unit made four turnovers that day with a few interceptions and two fumbles. Three stops came on runs of three and more and two came on the fourth stop. The offense scored seven touchdowns, four through the air and three on the ground, making a 39-yard . was added Richard McCollum field goal and a successful four-minute run to run the clock on one situational run.

“I thought we were better this Saturday than we were last Saturday. I thought we had some good young players with a lot of reps that would get us started, especially our young quarterbacks,” Bell said. “I’m happy with everything, happy with the way our guys have practiced throughout the camp. We just have to get out of here and get better over the next two weeks as we head into our first game.”

Six quarterbacks split the most Saturday afternoon reps with freshmen Cole Gonzales and red shirt freshman Parish of Metzger both completed nine steps to lead the way. Metzger finished an impressive 9-for-10 for 130 yards with two touchdown passes, including a scrimmage-long 71-yard catch-and-run through converted wide receiver Cade Snotherly . Gonzales was 9-of-14 for 64 yards with a TD strike, and added a team-best 79 rushing yards on nine carries.

Kason Lincke was 2-for-6 for 44 yards, adding a four-yard touchdown rush, while Brody Palhegyic finished 3-for-8 for 74 yards including a 28-yard touchdown to Bryce Yaggic but was intercepted twice. freshman Samuel Cornett completed just two of his 10 attempts for 47 yards on Saturday.

projected starter Charles Davis who was the only QB to be protected during scrimmage as the other five were live in just two series early in scrimmage. After being forced to a three-and-out on his opening possession, Davis saw his second streak end early after a 55-yard scoring romp through freshman tailback Desmond Reid . Davis finished a 2-for-3 passing for just seven yards, adding a successful two-point conversion to Toler Keigley .

A combined 13 receivers caught passes with freshmen running back Camury Reid making a team-best five receptions for 29 yards including a two-yard scoring strike. Reid added nine rushes for 27 yards to finish with 56 yards total. Five receivers counted three catches each with a tight end brayden blackmon finish with a team-best 75 yards followed by freshman receivers Jaylin Terzado (3-for-27m), Ryan Sims (3-for-22 yds), ​​and Also Colombo (3-for-20 m). Tight ending Ajay Belanger also netted a one-handed touchdown on a three-meter pass with Clayton Bardall catching a 45-yard pass.

Snotherly had the long reception of the day on his 71-yard TD catch, outsmarting a few defenders to find the end zone.

Quentin Zanders rushed 13 times for 54 yards and added a couple of two-point conversions, one rushing and one receiving. Jalynn Williams ran five times for 46 yards.

All told, WCU’s foul converted all five of his two-point attempts at the end of scoring runs. In addition to the reception of Keigley and the two by Zanders, Camury Reid and Cole Gonzales also scored two runs on successful rush attempts.

Defensively, the Catamounts finished with four takeaways, two interceptions and a few fumbles between the 10 total stops on the day. Defensive Lineman Justin Wallace broke a possible screen pass for the first interception with linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi making a jumping grab for a choice on the ensuing ride. Ricciardi added two tackles and a fumble on an unhinged ball by Christian Murphy for a third takeaway. Defensive Lineman Ronald Wilson also covered a fumble on a comic bag by freshmen Richard Garrett combing on the fourth takeaway.

both linebackers Skylin Thomas and converted DB CJ Williams both nearly had interceptions in scrimmage for two of WCU’s seven-pass breakups with Lee Campbell credited with two PBUs.

A combined 11 defenders were credited with three or more tackles on Saturday with freshman defensive backs Darian Anderson Jr. placing a scrimmage-best five stops. Malik Richardson was credited with four total tackles, including a sack of four quarterback rushes from his defensive end position. Transfer Safety Matthew Sudipo finished with four tackles, including one tackle for loss, with Ja’morri Downing , Jayion McMillan and Jordy Lowery each post four stops, while security Marquis Lymon had three tackles, including one for loss.

Combined, the defense finished with five total sacks between five different players and eight total tackles for loss.

In addition to his 39-yard field goal, Richard McCollum also connected to both of his PAT attempts, as the WCU offense worked his two-point conversions on five of his seven scores. punter Brandon Dickerson averaged 50 yards on six kicks between the early special teams period and the in-game scrimmage while Brady Elms punted five times with nearly a 40-yard average with a touchback.

Western Carolina will enter its in-season practice schedule after Monday’s first fall day in Cullowhee. The 2022 season kicks off with consecutive road races as the Catamounts visit Charleston Southern on Saturday, September 3 (afternoon) and travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday, September 10 (7:00 PM). WCU head coach Kerwin Bell is scheduled to participate in a special2022 Fall Sports Preview Facebook LIVE Eventpresented by Stanberry Insurance, on Monday (August 22) from 6pm. The head coaches from each of the WCU sports that hold championship seasons in the fall, cross country, soccer, football and volleyball will be in attendance for this preview show.

