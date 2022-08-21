Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam as cricket’s ‘Cristianal Messi’ to Manchester United legend





Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam as Cricket’s Cristianal Messi to former Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. Image credit: screenshot ESSENTIALS Pakistani cricket team players met AFC Ajax footballers.

Pak is currently on tour in the Netherlands.

They have won the first two ODI’s and the third game will take place on Sunday. The Pakistan men’s cricket team is currently in the Netherlands, where they are involved in a three-game ODI series against the hosts. The Babar Azam-led side have won the first two games to seal the series with the lower-ranked opponent and will now try to whitewash the Dutch side when they face each other in the third ODI on Sunday (August 21). Since the Pakistani team is in the Netherlands, after the second match, they had a chance to interact with players from the famous Dutch football club AFC Ajax in Amsterdam, and the country’s cricket board shared several photos and videos of the players’ interaction. had with the football stars. One of the videos that has gone viral on the internet shows Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan presenting skipper Babar as the mix of football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to former legendary Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who is currently the CEO of the club. Related news ‘Make it happen’: Babar Azam hits the gym to get in best shape for grueling cricket season, view photos Pakistani Babar Azam met with Sitara-e-Pakistan on the country’s 75th Independence Day “He’s Cristianal Messi, a mixture (of both),” Shadab said, pointing to Babar as he introduced the batter to the former Manchester United star. Ajax star Dusan Tadic exchanged signed shirts of players from both teams, while team managers Mansoor Rana and van der Sar also exchanged shirts. Ajax FC also shared a photo on their official Twitter handle with the caption “When football meets cricket.” After the Dutch series, Pakistan will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to participate in the 2022 edition of the Asian Cup tournament. This year, in the run-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, the tournament will be played in the T20I format and the Men in Green are hoping for their first title since the 2012 edition. They open their campaign against arch-rivals India on August 28 (Sunday). in Dubai. But before the first game, they had been dealt a major blow on Saturday when their star player, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was ejected from the tournament after advising four to six weeks of rest. Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket | Sports news | urban debate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/watch-shadab-khan-introduces-babar-azam-as-cristianal-messi-of-cricket-to-manchester-united-legend-article-93685178 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos