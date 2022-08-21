MAC Football Preview 2022: Can NIU Make A Replay In Another Wide Open Race?

The MAC is often the most unpredictable conference in college football.

Northern Illinois, the champion in 2021, went 0-6 the year before. 11 schools have played in the past seven MAC Championships. MACtion is chaotic and the 2022 season has a good chance of shaping up in the same way. There is no team that is clearly ahead of the rest. The MAC is full of schools of similar resources, which is why half of the teams usually fall somewhere between 7-5 and 5-7. That might not get a team into the top 25, but it gives us plenty of intrigue, especially when the midweek matches take place in November.

What will happen in 2022? No one really knows, but here are some picks, predictions, and questions.

Biggest Storyline: Who Will Win the Overcrowded Western Division?

Every MAC West team made a bowl last year. From 2011 to 2019, at least four MAC West teams were eligible for bowls each year. This has regularly been a deep and difficult division to win. This conference is always wide open, and whoever wins the MAC West is usually in the air, making for an exciting race.

Top 3 Non-Conference Games

Central Michigan in the State of Oklahoma (September 1)

Northern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt (September 17)

Toledo, San Diego State (September 24)

The last time CMU went to the state of Oklahoma, the Chippe won a bizarre Hail Mary (maybe that shouldn’t have counted). With Lew Nichols III receding and a strong attack, do they have another chance? NIU plays consecutive SEC games with a home game against Vanderbilt before a trip to Kentucky. A year ago, the Huskies opened the season with a win against Georgia Tech. Toledos’ trip to the state of San Diego makes for one of the most exciting G5 matchups of the year, with two teams aspiring for conference titles.



Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn had a total of 27 TDs and two INTs last year. (Matt Cashore / USA Today)

Top 3 Conference Games

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo (October 1)

Toledo in Northern Illinois (October 8)

Central Michigan in Northern Illinois (November 2)

The trip from Miami to Buffalo could play a decisive role in the MAC East race if the Bulls bounce back this season. NIU defeated Toledo and Central Michigan by a combined three points last season, which was the difference in the Huskies winning the West Division. In what is expected to be another tight race, these games loom large.

Breakout Player: Northern Illinois RB Harrison Waylee

NIU lost MAC freshman of the year Jay Ducker and his 1,184 rushing yards to a transfer to Memphis, and Waylee could be ready to fill the role. Waylee has 1030 rushing yards in two years. With four offensive lines back and quarterback Rocky Lombardi drawing more attention, Waylee has a shot at a breakthrough year.

Offensive Player of the Year: Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III

Nichols led the country last year as a third-year player with 1,848 yards 212 more than Kenneth Walker III in second place. His 341 carries were also easily the most in the nation. Hes a workhorse back, and his 56 runs of at least 10 yards led the country. A lot of people expected him to transfer, maybe to a Big Ten school, but instead he stayed with the Chippewas, and there would be another big season ahead.



Lew Nichols III had 10 games with at least 135 rushing yards in 2021. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre / USA Today)

Defensive Player of the Year: Toledo OLB Jamal Hines

Hines was first-team All-MAC after racking up 88 tackles, 15 loss tackles and 10 sacks a year ago, and he also broke eight passes. He is a fifth-year senior and is going for his fourth All-MAC season. Toledo’s defense should be the best in the conference, and Hines is the leader.

Conference Sleeper: Eastern Michigan

Chris Creighton has taken the Eagles to four bowls in the past six years, a remarkable run for one of the toughest courses in the country. Losing both starting quarterbacks to transfers leaves a gap, but eight offensive starters are further back, including most of the offensive line and the rest of the skill players from a mid-competition attack. The EMU is bringing in NIU, Toledo and Central Michigan all. The MAC usually has a surprise team. Why not the Eagles?

Projected position

West Division

1. Northern Illinois (Conference Champion)

NIU went 7-3 in one-ball games, winning two games by one point. Regression in luck is likely, but the Huskies also had one of the youngest teams in the country last year. Ducker’s loss is a big one, but there should be more depth across the board, and Lombardis’ return as quarterback should keep this attack explosive. The defense still has a lot of room to grow.

2. Toledo

This feels like a year when Toledo needs a breakthrough. The Rockets have not won more than seven games or a division title since 2017. They had the MAC’s top scoring attack and defense last year, yet they lost three MAC games by a total of eight points (after losing six points twice in 2020). Quarterback Dequan Finn looks like a rising star and Hines will be one of the best players in the league. The bottom line is that Toledo has to win the close games. If it doesn’t happen now, then when?

3. Central Michigan

Not only did Nichols lead the nation in rushing, but quarterback Daniel Richardson is back after throwing 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. There is a new offensive coordinator in former Idaho coach Paul Petrino, but this should be another strong offense after finishing 35th nationally in scoring last year. The defense should be better against the pass, but the Chips should be very much in the MAC title race.

4. Eastern Michigan

There’s a lot to like about the Eagles if they can find some quality at quarterback, maybe from Troy transfer Taylor Powell. EMU is bringing Toledo and Central Michigan home. It has endured QB changes in recent years, and the Eagles have become a consistent difficulty in the MAC.



Chris Creighton enters his ninth season with Eastern Michigan. (Robert McDuffie / USA Today)

5. West Michigan

Quarterback Kaleb Eleby and receiver Skyy Moore have lost to the NFL. Running back from Sean Tyler (1150 meters last year) should carry the attack more while surrounded by new starters. The defensive front is fantastic, but last year’s solid defensive backfield needs to be replaced. WMU has been a MAC championship game several times in recent years, but this may not be one of those years.

6. Ball Status

The Cardinals took a surprising step back with a 6-7 season after returning 20 starters from the MAC championship team in 2020. A new quarterback takes over in John Paddock, and Hell has a solid base of receivers. The defense lost five of the top six tacklers, so an adjustment will be made. However, the schedule is favorable, making another bowl appearance a reasonable goal.

East Division

1. Miami (Ohio)

The RedHawks have been a strange team. They are 20-8 in MAC games dating back to early 2018, and yet they went a decade without a conference-less FBS win, ending that streak with the bowl win against North Texas. Brett Gabbert is back at quarterback and the offensive line should be a strength. If some go-to receivers can emerge, the offense will be in a good spot. The defense has to replace a number of important cogs. The schedule is somewhat favorable and Miami stands out as the favorite in the East.

2. State of Kent

Quarterback Dustin Crum is gone, but this should still be a powerful attack with solid production elsewhere. New Defensive Coordinator Jeremiah Johnson must upgrade his unit, which has held back the Golden Flashes in recent years. Sean Lewis has Kent State at its best in decades, and the Golden Flashes could be another contender for MAC East after winning the division last year.

3. Buffalo

The Bulls are a big joker simply because of all the roster turnover. Coach Maurice Linguist arrived after spring training in 2021, which put him in a difficult position. Now he’s working to shape the roster he wants, including numerous transfers out (such as starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease) and in (19 players transferred to UB). Linguist was given a one-year delay in the off-season because the recruitment went well. The Bulls should be competing for the division crown simply because the MAC East is wide open, but it remains to be seen after dropping to 4-8 last year.

4. Bowling Green

It could be a season for coach Scot Loeffler, who goes into Year 4 with a 7-22 record. The Falcons finally showed some progress last year, including victories in Minnesota and against Ohio. Quarterback Matt McDonald is back and this team’s strength should be on both lines. With about 17 starters back and some experience starting to develop, the Falcons need a breakthrough.

5. Ohio

Frank Solich’s surprise retirement last summer brought about a difficult and sudden change. A 0-4 start with a loss to FCS Duquesne made it look like things could escalate under Tim Albin. The Bobcats rallied a bit to go 2-2 in their last four games, but the 3-9 record was their worst since 2003. Kurtis Rourke will take on full quarterback duties, but the offense and defense must get back on track. After Solich turned the program into a consistent comedian, a second tough season could spell bad news. A non-conference schedule with travel to Penn State and Iowa State is tough, and the home opener against FAU could be an early signal if things have changed.

6. Akron

Akron may have made the most impressive head coach of the off-season compared to his stature landing Joe Moorhead, Oregon’s offensive coordinator and former Mississippi State coach. The Zips are 3-27 since Terry Bowden’s firing after the 2018 season. The addition of 16 transfers, including 13 from Power 5 schools like Alabama, LSU and Penn State, should help the transition. There is so much to fix in this program that a turnaround won’t happen immediately, but there is finally a reason to be optimistic about the future.

(Top photo by Rocky Lombardi: Raj Mehta / USA Today)