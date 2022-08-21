Medvedev vs. Tsitsipas, Keys vs. Kvitova

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Saturday is the day of the semifinals in Cincinnati, as there are only four contenders left on the men’s side and four on the women’s side for the Western and Southern Open. The lone American remaining in either draw will face a Grand Slam champion, but she could be up to the task after beating Grand Slam winners in each of her previous three matches. Meanwhile, one of the more heated rivalries in men’s tennis has been pretty one-sided, and there’s little reason to expect that to change this time around. All tennis odds and lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking out other mobile sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars.

Both the men’s and women’s matches at this event are best of three sets, and all other players have proven adept at handling the fast-paced hard courts in Cincinnati. Read on for a sneak peek at the men’s and women’s semifinals on Saturday.

MEN

Daniil Medvedev (-270) against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Medvedev is known for his eye-catching ball recovery and defense, but he is also one of the best servers on tour. The world No. 1 was not broken in his 7-6 (1), 6-3 quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz and consistently made his places with the serve, collecting 18 aces. While Tsitsipas just navigated past an even more dominant server in John Isner, Medvedev’s ability in rallies combined with his stuck serve will make the Russian tough to beat on his favorite surface. Medvedev also dominated the not-so-friendly rivalry between the two, with a 7-2 record overall and a 5-0 on outdoor hard courts.

Cameron Norrie (-135) vs. Borna Coric

After a shaky start in the early rounds, Norrie has found his form and produced some of his best tennis in recent matches, beating American newcomer Ben Shelton 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 16 before defeating Carlos. defeated. Alcaraz 6-4 in the third in an exciting quarterfinal. The Briton will already be rewarded with a top 10 place in next week’s rankings, whatever happens here, but Norrie has his sights set on a second hard court Masters 1000 title.

Coric has undeniably found his game in this tournament. He received a huge confidence boost from his second round win over Rafael Nadal who was out of form and went on to knock out Roberto Bautista Agut and Felix Auger-Aliassime without dropping a set. If he can maintain this level going forward, it won’t be long before Coric is back near his career-high ranking of number 12 rather than outside the top 100, but Norrie’s huge lead in recent experience deep in major tournaments would give him the advantage here.

LADIES

Madison Keys (-125) against Peter Kvitov

Keys won this title in 2019 and she has rediscovered her form from that championship run in 2022, winning back-to-back sets against Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The American’s hard-hitting play is perfectly suited to the fast-paced hard courts of Cincinnati, and Keys is locked in both physically and mentally en route to her semifinal match with another former Wimbledon champion in Kvitova. Like Rybakina, Kvitova seems to prefer grass to hard courts as she has only made it to the semifinals or better at a hard court Grand Slam twice in her career, while Keys has made it four times, including this year’s Australian Open . They have split eight previous mutual encounters.

Aryna Sabalenka (-115) against Caroline Garcia

Garcia has been playing phenomenal tennis lately, but one of the most important aspects of her playing style will be neutralized by Sabalenka. The talented Frenchwoman will have no shortage of confidence here, as Garcia’s six wins at this tournament (two in qualifying) include victories over top-10 players Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula. Between this run and Garcia’s Poland Open title last month, which included a win over world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Swiatek’s home ground, Garcia’s 11-1 in her last 12 games.

Despite Garcia’s recent success, sixth-seeded Sabalenka must still be seen as the favorite against her unseeded opponent. Part of Garcia’s success is going into the second serve and taking it early, but that strategy will be difficult to execute against Sabalenka, whose second serve is just as difficult as it is with the women. As a result, Sabalenka makes more double errors than anyone on tour, but she won’t let Garcia look at soft, attacking serves. Both players want to attack early in the rallies, and Sabalenka’s lead in the power department should allow her to do that more often than Garcia. The Belarusian leads their career directly 2-1, including a win at this tournament four years ago.