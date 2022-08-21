Aaron Stinnie of Tampa Bay Buccaneers left with a left knee injury





The hits for Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady’s offensive line keep coming. Aaron Stinnie, who has been battling for the Bucs left hat starting spot, was ejected on Saturday after sustaining a left knee injury in the second half of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Stinnie was ruled out for the remainder of the game, a 13-3 Bucs loss. Stinnie was injured in a 1-yard run running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, when Titan’s free safety went to tackle Adrian Colbert Vaughn, and the three got tangled inside. Stinnie, an unwritten James Madison free agent who spent the first two years of his career with the Titans, was visibly upset.

1 Related It was a tough training camp for the Bucs’ offensive line, which is still dealing with the loss of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to free agency. Just three days into camp, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen suffered a significant knee injury and is expected to miss a lot of time, though it remains to be determined whether he can return later in the season. Then this week during joint practice sessions with the Titans, Pro Bowl winger Tristan Wirfs suffered an oblique injury and left practice early. Stinnie, along with rookie Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett, have all competed for the position of the left guard, while former patriot guard Shaq Mason already grabbed the starting spot of the right guard. Stinnie was considered to have a strong chance for the role. He started three post-season games for the Bucs in 2020, including Super Bowl LV after Cappa suffered a broken leg in the Bucs’ wildcard win against Washington. Coach Todd Bowles, who asked after Saturday’s game how concerned he was about the condition of his offensive line, said, “We won’t know until we have X-rays. But Goedeke — I need to see the tape and looked like we could. “Don’t move the ball at all, no matter who was there. We’ll look at the tape. My concern isn’t so great now. I’ll see the tape and I’ll go from there.”

