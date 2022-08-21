Cricket Culture War Survivors Pitch For Another CA Board Term





Another senior female director, Jacquie Hey, resigned from CA in 2020 due to the time constraints of her appointment as chairman of Bendigo Bank. If Maddocks joins the board of directors, Tredenick leaves and Harnden lives on, CA will be left with two independent director positions, the other being an open position from Eddings. CA could then have at most three women on the board of 10 directors, less than the 40 percent target set for female representation by 2022 in the press for board progress reporting. In its new strategy, CA identified enhancing women’s participation and representation as a key focus area, alongside multicultural and indigenous inclusion and greater environmental sustainability. To accelerate the growth of women’s and girls’ cricket, we will build on our existing initiatives, strategy, and develop an action plan to encourage greater participation, involvement and representation of women and girls at all levels of Australian cricket. The level of communication between CA and board-level state associations has improved significantly under Henderson’s leadership, including his regular meetings with state presidents to keep them informed of board agendas and plans.

Loading At the same time, more consistent use of the Australian Cricket Council, made up of CA leaders, the state associations and the Australian Cricketers Association, has paved the way for more discussions about major issues, such as the possibility of private investment in the game. State presidents discussed possible changes to the constitution and governance structure of the governing bodies, after being asked in December by then-CA interim chairman Richard Freudenstein to leave and decide what they wanted to see changed. An updated version of an alternative constitution is expected to be the topic of discussion at the next ACC meeting later this month, alongside further explorations of possible privatization models to generate new revenue for the game. Constitutional questions include the current nomination committee’s model for considering potential CA directors, as well as the fundamental question of whether state presidents or directors should be barred from also serving on the CA board. In 2012, an independent governance structure was established.

