Fireworks, fights disrupt Simi Valley football field, more news

Here’s a rundown of recent incidents and agency announcements in Ventura County:

Faults on Simi . football field

SIMI VALLEY Simi Valley authorities reported a pair of unrelated incidents at the Simi Valley High School football stadium last night.

During Friday night’s football game, a disturbance caused by several Royal High School students escalated, prompting a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter to clear up a crowd, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

The Royal High students had been told to leave campus after causing a disturbance during Simi Valley High’s game against Ventura High School. The campus is at 5400 Cochran St.

The students returned a short time later with a larger group, police said, and started fighting.

A school employee called for help, prompting more Simi Valley police officers to arrive at the scene, and the crowd was eventually dispersed with help from the LAPD helicopter.

No weapons or serious injuries were reported.

Two minors were arrested, quoted and released to their parents, authorities said. Both were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and one was also arrested on suspicion of battery.

Separately, around 2 a.m. Saturday, several residents reported what sounded like gunshots near the Simi Valley High campus.

On the football field, officers found remains of “large fireworks” that had apparently been set off.

The explosion caused burns and a cut in the turf, authorities said.

The Pioneers had previously won their game on Friday night against the visiting Ventura High.

As of Saturday afternoon, no suspects had been arrested in the fireworks case, Sgt. Tim Wedemeyer.

Anyone with information about the fireworks incident is requested to call officer Julio Moraat805-583-6950.

Editor’s Note: This entry was updated to correct a location. Both incidents took place at Simi Valley High School.

Motorcyclist injured in Camarillo . crash

CAMARILLO According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a vehicle accident in Camarillo.

The accident was reported shortly before 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Woodcreek roads.

The sheriff’s initial investigation indicates that the driver of an SUV was making a turn when the vehicles collided, said Captain Ron Chips. The Sheriff’s Office has been hired to provide police services in Camarillo.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

A sheriff’s officer later said the agency’s preliminary investigation indicated the motorcyclist was traveling west on Santa Rosa Road. As the rider approached the intersection with Woodcreek, the traffic light had turned red and the rider appeared to have gone through the red light.

The driver of the SUV had driven east on Santa Rosa and turned left into Woodcreek, with a green light, when two collided, authorities said.

Driver (15) threw gun from car, police say

OXNARD A 15-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after allegedly leading police on a short pursuit Friday afternoon and throwing a loaded gun from the car in south Oxnard, authorities said.

Detectives with Oxnard Police’s drug and neighborhood police teams had conducted additional enforcement in the Southwinds neighborhood due to recent complaints from residents, the agency said.

Detectives called the police for help after spotting a suspicious vehicle. When officers tried to pull over the car, the driver reportedly fled and gave a short chase on Hueneme Road heading west. The pursuit continued along Perkins Road to the city limits of Port Hueneme.

Officers reportedly saw the male driver, a 15-year-old Oxnard resident, throw a loaded handgun from the vehicle. He soon quit and was arrested without incident on suspicion of crime evasion and firearms violations.

Two female passengers, both in their 20s and residents of Oxnard, were also arrested, one on an outstanding felony warrant and one on suspicion of a narcotics violation for having methamphetamine.

The teenage driver was admitted to the Ventura County Juvenile Justice center.

Guilty plea in sex crimes case

VENTURA COUNTY A Thousand Oaks man pleaded guilty Thursday to a sex crime involving teenage girls.

Guadalupe Hernandez Rosas, 55, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of lewd act on a child and one felony count of continued sexual abuse, Ventura County Superior Court records show.

Rosas was arrested in October following an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department of Assault. Officers had initially recorded an abuse report of a 13-year-old girl. According to authorities, Rosas was a family friend of the victim.

Further investigation led to a 15-year-old girl telling detectives that Rosashad had touched her inappropriately several times when she was 13. Sheriff officials have listed his last name as Rosas Hernandez.

Rosas remained in the Todd Road Jail Friday with a $500,000 bail. The verdict is scheduled for the morning of September 16 in courtroom 12.

Items may be updated as more information becomes available.