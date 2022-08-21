Coric’s improbable run in Cincinnati advances to finals





Against all expectations, Borna Coric is in the championship game of the Western & Southern Open. Coric, who missed more than a year from February 2021 to March 2022 due to injury, has suddenly produced the best week of his career out of nowhere. His stay in Cincinnati continued on Saturday night with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Cameron Norrie that lasted an hour and 31 minutes. I knew I probably had to work three times harder than I used to. And that’s what I did. Borna Coric “I feel great,” Coric assured. “A little tired too, to be honest. But that’s normal. I haven’t played many finals in the last three years, so I’m just really happy to be here. l [am] super happy to be here and play a tournament and compete against top guys. “I really find that that’s the only explanation I have, which is that I’ve been working really, really hard for the past six months. Because I knew I had to come back. I think once you’re in the top 20 or in the top 30 or somewhere you want to be, you can get a little sloppy and maybe get away with it. But once you fell off the ranking No. 200…or I don’t know where I was….But I knew I probably had to work three times harder than I used to. And that’s what I did. “For the past six months I was really focused. I kept my head down even when I was losing and I wasn’t playing very well. So I think that’s the key, and then of course you have to be a bit lucky. I believe you create your own happiness.” Full power for Coric after victory over Nadal Even Rafael Nadal’s second round didn’t predict what Coric was up to. The world No. 152, who opened with a 7-6(2), 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti, continued his result against Nadal by knocking out Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Norrie in straight sets. He’s going for another win – and the title – against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. Norrie came out of a quarterfinal thriller against Carlos Alcaraz on Friday night that lasted over three hours.

