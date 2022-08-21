Arizona Hockey publishes their schedule for 2022-23





While all other sports begin at the University of Arizona, it’s nearly desert hockey season as Arizona Hockey announces its 2022-23 schedule. We’re getting closer to the start of the 2022-23 Arizona Hockey season, which means for us that we’ll see our Wildcats return to the ice at the Tucson Convention Center for what should be another exciting year. It’s been quite some time since the Wildcats last played hockey, especially as we saw an abrupt and untimely end to their season after losing 2-1 in the postseason to #17 Michigan-Dearborn last March. Fast forward to now, and soon we’ll be seeing action on the ice return this fall. However, the question for us fans over the past few weeks has been who will play the Wildcats this season. Well, on Friday afternoon, Arizona Hockey released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. And here’s who the Wildcats will be playing this season! 09/30 – Davenport

10/01 – Davenport

10/07 – @ GCU

10/08 – @ GCU

10/20 – @ Michigan-Dearborn

21-10 – @ Michigan-Dearborn

10/22 – @ Adrian

10/28 – Utah

10/29 – Utah

11/04 – ASU

11/05 – ASU

11/10 – @ Colorado State

11/11 – @ Colorado State

11/18 – GCU

11/19 – GCU*

12/02 – ASU

12/03 – ASU

01/13 – UNLV

01/14 – UNLV

01/20 – @ Utah

01/21 – @ Utah

27/01 – Missouri State

28/01 – State of Missouri*

02/02 – @ ASU

02/08 – @ ASU

02/10 – @ UNLV

02/11 – @ UNLV

02/17 – Coyotes Alumni

02/24 – ASU

02/25 – ASU

03/10 – UCLA

03/11 – UCLA * Indicates that the game starts at 1:00 PM and that all home games start at 7:30 PM This season, Arizona opens their home program against Davenport, a small D1 team from Grand Rapids, Michigan that narrowly missed the postseason last year. Also on the program is a strong UNLV team, a Missouri State team fresh off a postseason berth, as well as ACHA powerhouse Adrian College and Michigan-Dearborn (the team that knocked the Cats out of the postseason last year). Arizona’s team at the Tucson Convention Center will soon come to an end as Arizona will play at the Mosaic Quarter Iceplex at the Kino Sports & Entertainment Complex beginning in August 2024. Construction of the Iceplex has not yet begun. Don’t forget to follow us on @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page at Facebook for ongoing coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and hiring updates!

