Learning to play table tennis El Diario de Coahuila





In our previous issue we presented table tennis as a sport, its basic principles and some of the characteristics it has, and this time we will offer what is related to the rules governing the international table tennis federation (ITTF) which brings together more than 200 national organizations. This discipline is played on a square table in the form of singles or pairs, ie teams consisting of two elements, with a net in between, which delimits the area to be defended by one or two elements, the main purpose of which is to get the ball to the goal. . other side of his field and look for the rival to give him back. One of the specific rules that characterizes this discipline is that the table must be rectangular and supported 2.74 meters long and 1.525 meters wide so that the top surface, the playing surface, lies within a horizontal plane. plane 76 centimeters (26 inches) above the ground, and a racket of any size, shape, or weight is used. Provided that the plate is wood, flat and rigid, with a sphere which must be spherical with a diameter of 40 millimeters (1.57 inches), weigh 2.7 grams and be made of celluloid or other plastic material. similar and can be white or orange, which is characteristic of this sport. The net must be suspended from ropes connected at both ends to support the 6-inch-tall posts, and they are the basic elements in the practice of table tennis or ping-pong as it is better known. The rules As with all sports similar to tennis or twinning, there are regulation or movement techniques, such as not returning the ball to the other table, not placing the ball before it falls to the floor, bouncing the ball more than once on the gaming table , hitting the ball twice in a row, touching the gaming table with the free hand while a point is in progress. In addition, it is prohibited to use any part of the body to move the table, while in doubles the established order of hitting the ball is not followed, ie the same player in pairs not touching the ball twice may touch. successively the stroke must be alternated between the participants. In a game, points are scored and these form a game, a system similar to that of Tennis in that it is a variant of the sport, and a player scores when he touches the ball and the rival bounces two or more times; if he falls off the table without dribbling on the opponent’s table first, the point here goes to the opponent. The modalities in which it can be played are singles and doubles in the men’s and women’s divisions, as well as mixed doubles, where a man teams up with a woman; Over the years, wheelchair competition, miscellaneous skills, individual agility tournaments that are independently qualified, united sports in doubles and mixed have been added. ADAPTATION TO THE PANDEMIC In unforeseen times, a sanitizing mat was allowed to be added and players had to use antibacterial gel. This also motivated that in each game the changes were every 5 points so that the players cleaned the balls, the handle of their racket and of course the shoes; Under these regulations, the activities resumed in 2021, at least in most of the states of our country, including Coahuila, where the regional and then the national phase took place, while this year only the pre-national action took place. . THE DATA

Globally, the best players are Ma Long, Ding Ning, Liu Shiwen, Hugo Calderano, Jan-Ove Waldner. The table tennis court has specific measures with which the games are made. Special / THE DIARY



The ball is bounced onto the field and from there the game begins, which aims to score the most points. Special / THE DIARY



In addition to a ball and the field, the racket and a ball are the elements with which this sport is played. Special / THE DIARY



This sport is very popular among young people from Saltillo. Special / THE DIARY

THE DATA

