Red & White Match closes Utah fall camp in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY The 22-ranked Utah volleyball team closed out this year’s fall camp with the annual Red & White game on Saturday afternoon, playing a five-set battle at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The red team, which was led by sophomore transfer Lauren Jardine’s match-high 25 kills, pulled away with the 15-11 win in the fifth set to claim bragging rights over the white team.

“I really like the competitiveness we saw on the pitch today and thought we were getting better and better as the game went on and that’s what you really want to see in this kind of setting,” head coach Beth Launiere said. “It’s good to go through the daytime routines and be prepared for next weekend. A lot of the details we worked on in the fall camp we did really well and there are things that we can definitely get better at. We are very excited to open the season in a week at the Utah Classic!”

Jardine got off to a quick start in the first set after collecting eight kills to lead the red team to a 25-20 win. The red team pulled back to a quick lead after a 6-0 run and later scored three more runs in a row to lead 12-6 and force a timeout. The white team managed to narrow the lead to just three points after a few attacking errors, but the red team would pull away again and hold on to the win. The red team also used four service aces from four different players to their advantage in the opening frame.

The white team bounced back in the second set as Madelyn Robinson a total of five kills in the set to match her first set production, while Allie Olsen exploded for six kills on eight swings with no errors. The hard serve also switched sides, with the white team collecting three aces and the red team collecting none. freshman Victoria Wahlgren led the white team to a batting rate of .379 as she finished with 13 assists in the set. The Ute teams battled closely the entire frame until the white team managed to put together a 5-1 run to lead 19-15 and never look back.

Robinson continued her strong performance with six kills on eight swings in the third set and led the white team to a 2-1 lead in the game. Emily Smith led the white team in the third set as she collected 10 assists. The block came to life when Olsen placed five blocks in the frame along with Smith and Ashley West for a couple, together with Abby Karich .

The red team would not go down without a fight in the fourth set and jumped to a lead from the start. The white team fought back to regain the lead and went on to take a 12-10 lead. A kill by Amelia Van der Werff earned the sideout and started a 6-0 run for the red team to lead 16-12. With a whopping five-point lead, the white team saw the red team fight back, tying the set at 20-all in a set to be won. Tied 22-22, back-to-back kills from Jardine followed by a kill from KJ Burgess won the set and sent the match to a fifth. Burgess amassed four kills on six swings to join Jardine’s six kills to mark the frame.

In the fifth set, the red team received kills from six different players and combined for a .714 success rate to take the 15-11 win, despite the white team hitting a .500 clip.

Jardine and Robinson led the teams offensively, with 25 and 24 kills respectively. Robinson also amassed 14 digs to complete her double-double, while Jardine put in eight digs. Olsen posted 11 kills on .435 hitting, while setting a team-high six blocks. Fellow mid-blockers Burgess and Van der Werff each added nine kills by three and four blocks, respectively. Karich and West also had eight kills each.

The trio of setters for Utah was led by Smith’s 38 assists, while Wahlgren and Grace Hammond each counted 25 assists as the three setters rotated between teams. Hammond also placed three service aces. Leading the defensive attack was libero Vanessa Ramirez which ended with a match-high 22 digs, while Kamry Bailey also reached double digits with 11 digs. Megan Yett placed nine digs and three aces, while Karich and Iliana Linahan also a total of nine excavations.

The season opener for the Utes is the following weekend, when the team hosts the Utah Classic on Friday and Saturday, August 26-27. Utah opens its home tournament against Loyola Marymount and No. 23 Kansas on Friday at 10 a.m. MT and 7 p.m. MT, then closes the action against Utah Valley the following day at 4 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Networks. Utah Volleyball season tickets can be foundherefor the 2022 season.