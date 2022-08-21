Sports
“…Living In Fool’s Kingdom”: Shakib warns against high expectations of Bangladesh
Archive photo of Shakib Al Hasan© Twitter
Shakib al Hasan has been appointed as Bangladesh’s new T20I captain, but he warned people to expect their fortunes to turn quickly, saying neither he nor anyone else can bring about immediate change. He said people who expect their team to undergo an instant turnaround are “living in the fool’s paradise”. Shakib has been named captain of Bangladesh’s T20I until the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October-November. The board also appointed Sridharan Sriram as technical director.
However, Shakib does not expect a huge change in fortunes in the upcoming Asia Cup, which starts on August 27, and said a real indicator of their development will be seen at the T20 World Cup.
“I don’t have any goals. My only goal is that we can do well at the World Cup and these are the preparations for it,” Shakib told reporters by Cricbuzz.
“If someone thinks I can change things in a day or two or someone else will come and change it, then we’re living in a kingdom of fools,” he said.
“If you can think practically, our true development will be seen when the team performs really well at the World Cup in three months,” Shakib added.
He went on to say that Bangladesh is “far behind” in the format.
promoted
“Look, we played this type of version for the first time in 2006. Since then we haven’t had any good results except for the Asia Cup final. We are way behind in this version from that point on, so we have no choice but a fresh start to make,” said Shakib.
“When a Baby Starts to Walk” [the first] steps are very difficult, but gradually things get easier and I hope we can also walk like a baby step by step and then move forward.”
