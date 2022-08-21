Top 10 rookies to draft in your league

Fantasy Football 2022: Top 10 Rookies to Trot in Goalkeeper Leagues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When it comes to fantasy football, the kids are way more than okay.

NFL teams have shown a willingness to lean heavily on entry-level skill players, and the results are undeniable: In 2021, Najee Harris scored more fantasy points than all three running backs, while Ja’Marr Chase finished fifth among all wide receivers in fantasy points. In 2020, it was Jonathan Taylor (fourth among RBs) and Justin Jefferson (seventh among WRs) who emerged as breakthrough stars.

So, which freshman players could make significant contributions to fantasy in 2022? Maybe it’s one of six wide receivers selected in the first round, the most of any position. Maybe it’s one of three running backs taken in the second round. Or maybe it’s a late round rollback, a few of which have created a lot of buzz this preseason.

In any case, there is a good chance that at least one or two rookies will appear in 2022. Here’s our ranking of the top 10 rookies in fantasy football this season who would make strong rosters in dynasty/goalkeeper leagues and could contribute right away.

1. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

While the Jets fielded a running back last year, Hall is expected to replace Michael Carter as New York’s new bell cow. If the offense improves under sophomore quarterback offensive coordinator duo Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur, Hall could be a legitimate RB2.

Projected lap: Fourth

2. Ken Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks should be running a lot with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their quarterbacks, and the injury-prone Rashad Penny is the only one running backwards for Walker on the depth map. Walker was the top RB in college football for Michigan State last year and has a very good chance of leading all freshman backs in carries.

Projected lap: Ninth

3. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons made London the most drafted wideout for a reason, as they need passcatchers to fill the void left by Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. We love London’s chances of beating Bryan Edwards and Olamide Zacceaus to become Atlanta’s top receiver. The only question is whether Marcus Mariota can give him the ball enough.

Projected lap: 10th

4. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans lost a whopping 351 goals as of 2021 with the offseason departures of AJ Brown, Julio Jones and others. Enter the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks, who could turn up as Ryan Tannehill’s new Brown-esque deep threat. Tennessee doesn’t throw a ton, though, so Burks is a high-ceiling, low-floor option.

Projected lap: 11th

5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

As one Wilson goes, so can the other in New York. Quarterback Zach Wilson should increase his volume and productivity after a rocky rookie season, and Garrett Wilson arguably has a higher advantage over Elijah Moore and Corey Davis as the Ohio state’s 10th overall pick. He’s worth a late-round flyer.

Projected lap: 12th

6. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Olave may not be as talented as his fellow Buckeye, but there is a way to outdo Garrett Wilson in Year 1. Pass-happy Jameis Winston leads a Saints charge whose top two wideouts are Michael Thomas (has not played since 2020) and Jarvis Landry (turns 30 in November). Don’t sleep on Olave.

Projected lap: 13th

7. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

Dotson already resembles the Commanders’ No. 2 wide receiver versus Terry McLaurin. The question is whether you believe in Carson Wentz, who has averaged no more than 220 passes per game since 2019. If Wentz can rediscover some of his early career production in Washington, Dotson could be a late-round steal.

Projected lap: 13th

8. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Williams is expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, so he could fly under the radar in your fantasy draft. But the Alabama product is one of the most talented wideouts in this year’s class and could line up for plenty of goals in a Lions team thin at a wide receiver. Williams is an outstanding draft-and-stash candidate.

Projected lap: 14th

9. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Of all the rookie wideouts on this list, Pickens is enjoying perhaps the strongest preseason. The problem is, his quarterback is Mitchell Trubisky (or Mason Rudolph or rookie Kenny Pickett). If you believe in Pickett as the Steelers’ QB of the future, then Pickens is well worth hooking into dynastic competitions.

Projected lap: 15th

10. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

The Bills are going to score a lot of points in 2022, and while Devin Singletary and Zack Moss Cook are currently ahead of the depth chart, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook is a dual-threat stallion who could see action in both. the run and pass games out of the gate.

Projected lap: 16th

