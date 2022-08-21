Blue Devils rearranges for another run

This off-season has been all about reloading and re-equipping for Davis High girls’ hockey head coach Elizabeth Hogan.

The fourth-year head coach is tasked with following up on a 2021 season that saw the Blue Devils set an overall record of 18-1 and a score of 14-0 on their way to winning the Eastern Athletic League Championship.

Expectations for the coming season remain sky high, but Hogan’s new team is something else.

Eight players graduated after last season, most notably Julie Thomas, Ella Hedge and Genna Olavarri. Thomas was California’s leading scorer with 31 goals and all three players ranked in the top 10 among California assists leaders, with 56 combined lineups.

While Hogan understands the significance of these departures, she emphasized her faith in the returning group.

She is most excited about the Blue Devils defense unit, which brings back a lot of talent.

In terms of player experience, our defense definitely wants to stand out as we have three seniors, including the goalkeeper, Hogan said. We have a strong junior in there, also Nicola Davis and other players who will be there, but the defense is probably where we are most confident.

Heading the defense is goalkeeper Ella Evans, who competed in Southern California during the off-season.

Ella Evans is a very good goalkeeper, Hogan said. She is very strong in her footwork and her one-on-one skills against players.

The experience of Davis veterans extends to the front lines as senior striker Emma Brayton was the team’s No. 2 scorer in 2021 with 20 goals, the 10th best mark in the state according to MaxPreps.

“She’s a very strong striker,” Hogan said of Brayton. She was our second highest scorer last year and she has the ability to score goals in many different positions.

Hogan also cited senior midfielder and striker Mia Williams as an offensive threat.

She just has an incredible tactical game and we’ll see a lot of her in terms of transition balls and sending baseline balls to the attackers like Emma, ​​and then she has a great tip on angles and in gameplay too, Hogan said of Willems.

Williams was both goalscorer and playmaker, finishing last season with five goals and five assists.

Williams assists in goal setting by sophomore midfielder Aurora Hogan, daughter of Elizabeth.

After a freshman season at varsity in which she had six goals and two assists, Aurora had a busy offseason recruiting camps as she hopes to eventually compete in college like her mother. Elizabeth played goalkeeper at Michigan State after graduating from DHS in 1995.

She definitely has the ability to play in college and so she’s pursuing that, Elizabeth said of her daughter. We spent a lot of time in the east this summer at college ID camps and I just tried to give her the chance to get high level coaching and be seen at that level too.

Elizabeth has coached Aurora since she was four and says the transition from mother and daughter to player and coach is quite natural.

I’ve coached her so many times in her life that she’s kind of used to going from mom off the field to coach on the field, and I’m not giving any extra benefits, like I’m not going to start her because she’s my kid or whatever, Elizabeth said.

The Blue Devils kick off their season on Saturday with a jamboree in Chico for the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Davis will continue on the road to Bella Vista from Fair Oaks on Tuesday, August 30, and River Valley from Yuba City on Thursday, September 1.

The first home game of the program is scheduled for September 9 against Pleasant Valley of Chico.