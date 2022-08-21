Buffs Split Team Scrimmage – University of Colorado Athletics

BOULDER The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team split its annual black and gold scrimmage with each team winning two sets led by middles Alexia Kuehl and Meegan Hart combine for 32 kills.

“It was nice to get on the main pitch under the lights with a few people in the stands, it adds a bit of excitement to our players,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney . “We’ve been working really hard for two weeks. Doing something different I think it’s a lot of fun. We’ve tried a lot of different setups, we’ve got a lot of talented kids that we’re trying to figure out what the best match is while we get the putting together a puzzle for our starting lineup. So that was good to see. I thought there were some good performances, really from a lot of players, so we’ll have to figure it out this week.”

Hart, a sixth-year senior, paced both sides of the ball with 15 kills and hit .322 while also recording a double-double with 10 blocks. Kuehl had an astonishing success rate of 0.413 with a team-high 17 kills. They shined the most on offense along with Maya Tabron’s dozen kills with a success rate of .200 and Jill Schneggenburger Add 10 kills. Sterling Parker who comes out of a medical red shirt had seven kills with a .352 hit rate.

“Meegan, this is her sixth year, so she’s quite a veteran,” Mahoney said. “Over the past year and a half she has really figured out how to be as efficient as possible. I was really impressed with her. Lex had a bit of a slow start with camping, but the last week she poured it and I thought she had some of our most impressive swings today. We’re excited about them and we just need to pass a little better so we can give them the ball more often.”

The teams turned back and forth, even with players flipping into sets themselves. Finally, newcomer Lexi Hadrycho Tabron, Hart, Schneggenburger, Parker and Morgan Riddle all came with three set wins with their different lineups.

The setter battle was a close one with Brynna DeLuzio dishing up a double-double with a team-high 34 assists and 10 digs. Taylor Simpson had 27 assists while freshman Rian Finley added 16. Finley will wear a red shirt this season, while Simpson and DeLuzio will continue to compete for the setter position or team up in a 6-2.

“We have a bit of an embarrassment of riches in the setter position because we have two big ones,” Mahoney said. “They fought the whole camp and I thought they fought really well today. Both put down a really nice ball. It will be a difficult decision for us when we play next week, and I’m not sure if we can make that decision yet have taken.”

Defensively, Hart was a wall with her double-double 15 kills and 10 blocks, while Schneggenburger had six blocks. Hadrych and Savannah Perry led the team with a dozen digs apiece, while Tabron also took a double-double with 10 digs.

Three Buffs saw their first action back on the field and either left a red shirt year or went to one with Parker, Emilea Stepaniuk and Finley.

“Rian is going to wear a red shirt, coming this spring was good for her,” Mahoney said. “I think she’s in a really nice place and we’re looking forward to the future. Sterling just came back from shoulder surgery and she’s excited to be on the floor. Her shoulder is still getting better and she’s still gaining speed in her swing and we hope this continues throughout the season but it’s nice to have her leadership back on the floor Emilea also had a red shirt last year and we have a lot of nice defensive specialists she fits well with that group We have a veteran group. We have a lot of really good players.”

The team finished the defensive battle with a combined hit percentage of .131 with 23 registered blocks between the two teams.

“We have served and played very well in the preseason,” said Mahoney. “I think we had a hard time passing today. That’s a function of playing outside in this environment. So it was good for us to do this because I think the next time we’re there, we’ll be a little will be more comfortable. Serving and passing are winning games at every level. We need to get a little better at that. We need to put together the best formation possible and put people in the right place. We have a lot of time to figure out how best to do it can utilize.”

Colorado has one week left to fine-tune the lineup before the season kicks off on Friday, August 26, with CU facing Green Bay at 10 a.m., followed by a 7 p.m. game against Western Michigan. They close out the Buffs Invitational with Mahoney’s former team, Denver, for the first time in his career as a buff.

We’ve played them a few times in the spring since I got here,” Mahoney said. “It’s a really good program. I know the staff very well. They’re a great RPI matchup for us, which is one of the reasons we love playing them so much. They are very good, they will be one of the best teams we play against in the preseason.”

NOTABLE STATS:

kills:

Alexia Kuehl 17 murders

Meegan Hart 15 murders

Maya Tabron 12 murders

Jill Schneggenburger 10 murders

hit rate:

Alexia Kuehl .413

Sterling Parker .352

Meegan Hart .322

Maya Tabron .200

assists:

Brynna DeLuzio 34 assists

Taylor Simpson 27 assists

Rian Finley 16 assists

aces:

Katie Lougeay 4 aces

Savannah Perry 3 aces

excavations:

Lexi Hadrycho 12 excavations

Savannah Perry 12 excavations

Brynna DeLuzio 10 excavations

Maya Tabron 10 excavations

Blocks:

Meegan Hart 10 blocks

Jill Schneggenburger 6 blocks

Alexia Kuehl 4 blocks

Bella Simkus 4 blocks