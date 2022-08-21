David Warner open to honest conversation with Cricket Australia about lifting his lifelong captaincy ban





David Warner is open to an ‘honest conversation with Cricket Australia about revocation of his lifelong captaincy. Photo: ANI ESSENTIALS David Warner was given a lifelong captaincy in 2018.

He was not allowed to lead any team in the Australian lineup, at any level.

Now that things have changed by leaps and bounds, there are talks about repealing that ban. In the wake of the Sandpapergate scandal in the 2018 Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia, three Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft had to be punished and banned for a year (nine months before Bancroft). Aside from the ban, Smith was defrauded as captain for two years, but Warner was given a lifelong ban. Since then, to this day, a lot has changed. Warner made his comeback after the suspension and was outstanding for Australia at the 2019 World Cup. Last year he had a forgetful IPL season, but showed his class at the T20 World Cup and won the Player of the Tournament award by helping Australia to win their first T20 world title. Although Warner was banned from leading in Australia, he wore the captain’s armband in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and now there are talks about lifting his ban on leadership from the Australian circuit. Many past and present luminaries have argued for it, saying the ban was a harsh punishment and should be removed. Related news ‘My girls told me they’d love to see me play’: David Warner returns to BBL after nine years MCG lights up in tricolor to commemorate India’s Independence Day, netizens are sincerely grateful On Sunday (August 21), after signing a two-year deal with Syndey Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), Warner Cricket Australia called on him to approach him about the reversal of his lifelong ban on captaincy. The Thunder has yet to appoint a new captain, following the departure of former captain Usman Khawaja to the Brisbane Heat. If the ban is repealed in time, Warner could lead the Thunder team in the BBL this year. “That (captain’s perspective) hasn’t really been brought to the table,” Warner said on Sunday. “As I’ve said many times off the record, it’s up to the board to contact me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them.” “The board has changed since all those sanctions were handed out in 2018. It would be great to talk to them and see where we stand.” But whether or not he returns to captaincy in Australian cricket, Warner believes he can play a leading role. “I have the experience, I’m a leader on the side anyway without having a title,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about for me, giving back, so if they… [younger players] can choose any way my brain can, my phone is always there, they have my number and they can see me when i’m at the practice facilities.” FIFA ban: SC asks center to work to lift AIFF suspension | Latest news | English news

