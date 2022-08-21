BYU Cougars football: Jacob Conover, attack play well in scrimmage

Jaren Hall was named BYU’s starting quarterback for the opener against Arizona a year ago this week, and did nothing for the entire 2021 season to lose that role, save for a number of injuries that left him missing three games.

There’s certainly no starting QB derby in Provo this year, and after Saturday’s scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, it sounds like there’s no doubting who will be in the games if, or when, Hall goes out the way he did last year. years and in 2019 when concussion sidelined him a few times.

Third-year freshman Jacob Conover is Hallen’s clear backup.

I think we looked really good, especially Jacob Conover, who had a great day today. His (throws) looked great. Tight spirals. And our running backs hit the holes hard. I think we put together a great ride on the first ride we had and were able to hold it through the whole scrimmage. So it was fun. BYU receiver Chase Roberts.

Head coach Kalani Sitake, receivers coach and pass coordinator Fesi Sitake and receiver Chase Roberts all praised Conover after the scrimmage via Zoom. The scrimmage was not open to the media.

I think we looked really good, especially Jacob Conover, who had a great day today. His (throws) looked great. Tight spirals, Roberts said, after being asked how the offense performed.

And our running backs hit the holes hard. I think we put together a great ride on the first ride we had and we were able to hold it all through the scrimmage, so it was fun.

From various reports, it sounds like the offense bounced back well in the 80-play tackling scrimmage allowed in about half of the games; others were a thumping pace with ball carriers not getting to the ground after the defense largely dominated in the first scrimmage last week.

We had three or four touchdowns today, so we looked good, said Roberts. It was amazing.

After missing practice on Thursday because he wasn’t feeling well, Hall played 30 to 35 games with those on Saturday, Kalani Sitake said.

The head coach said a large number of established players were detained on both sides of the ball, but declined to name them all.

Starting Free Safety Malik Moore said one went against the other, two against two, and so on. He called it an overall good scrimmage because everyone got good quality work, but he didn’t weigh in which unit got the upper hand.

I think our defense looks good overall, and so does our offense, Moore said. We always balance each other out a bit. Sometimes the attack will play, and the next thing you know we’ll play or get a three-and-out or something.

I think the defense is playing very, very well, and we are all healthy and ready to go. So yes.

Kalani Sitake said he was pleased with the overall scrimmage, just two weeks away from the Sept. 3 opener at USF (2pm MDT, ESPNU). He said the Cougars will return to LES on Tuesday for another scrimmage, then call the fall camp a wrap.

Preparations for the Bulls begin in earnest on Wednesday, although some workweek-esque work has already taken place.

The key for us is just getting our team ready and shaping our depth chart and sinking the reps into the guys that we think will help us and our depth goes into the game, Sitake said.

So that was kind of what we wanted to do today. From what I’ve seen today, I’m happy with our team. We’ll just have to keep working for the next few weeks and get ready for the game.

Sitake said much of Saturday’s focus was on identifying which backups and third-stringers will make the two-deep map, as well as which guys will travel.

I thought we had achieved that today, he said.

His cousin, Fesi Sitake, agreed, saying there are still a few issues with the first set of depth charts to rectify, but for the most part it was about the twos and threes on Saturday.

So far in the camp there have been many times when we have stagnated as the second group, Fesi Sitake said. Today I thought they had made a huge leap. I thought the second group was the highlight of the day, really efficient at moving the ball, step up, play, run, play clean football.

In particular, Fesi Sitake pointed to the game of running back Miles Davis, who competes with Lopini Katoa, Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati to become Chris Brooks’ primary backup.

All backup RBs were given an equal number of repetitions.

Miles Davis is just someone in general, the same thing today is that every rep he gets is so good for him, and he continues to improve on it, said Fesi Sitake. He made a few runs today where he hit the hole with confidence. He’s just someone who keeps popping up as more reps come his way.