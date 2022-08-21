Garcia overcomes rain delay and shoots to Cincinnati finale final





MASON, Ohio — Caroline Garcia took her third Top 10 win of the week at the Western & Southern Open, beating number 7 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to become the first qualifier ever to advance to the final of a WTA 1000 tournament. In her third WTA 1000 final and the first since 2017, Garcia will face Petra Kvitova on Sunday. Garcia is currently ranked No. 35 and has now won more matches than any player on the Hologic WTA Tour since early June. Her win over Sabalenka was her 26th in that period, which already included two titles in Bad Homburg and Warsaw. After battling through qualifying this week, Garcia has racked up victories over No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 7 Sabalenka and No. 8 Jessica Pegula. She also defeated Elise Mertens in the Round of 16. “I don’t think anyone expected it, that’s for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s still a long way to get out of qualifying.” A foot injury sidelined Garcia in the spring, but she returned to Roland Garros in May and won the doubles title alongside Kristina Mladenovic. Since then, the former No. 4 has quickly translated her winning ways to singles. Garcia credits her work with new coach Bertrand Perret for her more aggressive, swarming attacking play. She has also added a full-time traveling physio to her team. Her serve made a big difference on Cincinnati’s fast-bouncing lanes. Going into Saturday’s semifinals, Garcia had broken just three times. On Saturday, Sabalenka was unable to find a way through the French service in the first and last set. Garcia faced Sabalenka for the first time since 2018, beating Sabalenka in the first set by beating 13 winners and committing 3 unforced errors, while converting the two break points earned. After rain stopped the game at 1-1 in the second set, Sabalenka turned the tide and took advantage of Garcia’s disappointment after the delay. Sabalenka saw no breakpoint in the first set but managed to break Garcia three times in the second set. After a medical timeout late in the second set to receive treatment and tape her left forearm, Garcia rediscovered her form and timing and broke Sabalenka for a 3-1 lead. After another lengthy rain delay, Garcia blocked a break opportunity for Sabalenka to hold on to 4-1 and earned an insurance break by pulling a double foul at breaking point to lead 5-2. Garcia coolly closed the rainy game to make her head-to-head against Sabalenka 2-2. “First, to be in the finals of a 1000 event after so many years, and today’s scenario was just incredible,” said Garcia. “We had to stop a few times. We never know when we’ll come back. It was a long wait, and in the wait you never know what to do, so it was tough. “I’m very happy with the final preparation for the comeback at 3-1. I was really ready for every point. It made all the difference.” Garcia finished the game with 24 winners through 18 unforced errors and broke Sabalenka six times. Sabalenka brought 16 winners to 32 unforced errors and broke Garcia three times.

