UNC field hockey closes preseason with 4-1 practice win over Duke

UNC hockey closed the preseason with a 4-1 win in an exhibition game against Duke Saturday night at Jack Katz Stadium.

What happened?

A number of substitutions by both teams kicked off the game as both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels needed a few minutes to get up to the pace of Saturday’s demonstration. Both teams failed to score until the end of the first quarter when fifth-year senior Erin Matson fired a pass from freshman forward and midfielder Ryleigh Heck into the back of goal to put UNC at 1-0.

In the next period, chaos broke out as North Carolina made a quick 3-0 run in the opening minutes of the second quarter. It started with an unassisted goal from Matson, as the veteran dribbled the ball across the field before stopping on a dime to fire a shot past Dukes goalkeeper. Two more quick goals were made possible by Matson as she tapped in a cross from junior midfielder and back Katie Dixon and later assisted Heck to extend UNC’s lead to four.

After dominating the second quarter, the Tar Heels had several quiet fast breaks in the third quarter. While North Carolina’s defensive presence was evident the Tar Heels were able to easily regain possession due to widespread 1-on-1 defensive skills under the roster UNC was unable to convert its defensive interruptions into goals. Often UNC turned the ball at the end of a range because a pass was too hard or too far for the intended receiver.

Ultimately, the score continued to falter in the third quarter, as the Blue Devils failed to capitalize on multiple penalty corners and UNC was unable to slow the ball down enough to capitalize on offensive opportunities.

As the clock ticked into the final quarter, Duke finally answered with a goal from Mary Harkins from a penalty corner. Despite an overall more impressive offensive presence in the second half, Duke failed to recover from UNC’s early lead built in the second quarter.

Who stood out?

It comes as no surprise that Matson played a pivotal role in UNC’s 4-1 victory over Duke in Saturday’s exhibition. She got things going with a goal on Hecks’ assist late in the first quarter and followed with two goals early in the second quarter to complete the hat-trick. Her pass to Heck just minutes later in the same quarter opened UNC’s lead to four. Aside from her consistent offensive presence, Matson was a source of defensive pressure in Tar Heel’s front field.

Sophomore Abigail Taylor and freshman Kylie Walbert showed a lot of promise in goal on Saturday. The two were the source of some momentum-saving moves by the keeper demonstrating their reach and agility. By the end of the exhibit, the two had combined for at least four rescues, ranging from stuffed-hand tips and sliding kicks.

When was it decided?

The final outcome was clear halfway through the second quarter. With a four-goal lead, UNC had strong control of the scoreboard and the ball rarely passed into UNC’s backfield during the closing minutes of the first half.

Aside from just the score, a look at the match stats at this point reveals the dominance that the Tar Heels displayed on Saturday night. With just over nine minutes left in the second quarter, UNC had defeated Duke 10-1.

Why does it matter?

As UNC gears up for the upcoming ACC-Big Ten Challenge, wins like Saturday will give the Tar Heels much-needed confidence. Last fall, North Carolina dropped to a 0-2 record after taking on Michigan and Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at the start of the 2021 season.

This year, with a much more extensive exhibition schedule to kick off the fall, UNC was able to warm up against ACC foes Wake Forest and Duke. In their win over the Blue Devils on Saturday, the Tar Heels showed complete control over a team that ranked in the top 30 nationally last year. The pace of UNCs and the overall defensive presence displayed are key to a better start to the 2022 season.

When will they play next?

UNC will face Michigan on August 26 in the first game of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The game takes place in Winston-Salem, NC, and starts at 2:30 PM.

@shelbymswanson

@dthsports | [email protected]