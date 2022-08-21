Former SA Captain Graeme Smith Makes Big Claim





Graeme Smith said Test Cricket may only have 5-6 playing countries in the future | Courtesy: ICC Photo: Twitter ESSENTIALS Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith asked questions about the future of Test cricket

Smith said Test cricket could come down to a few countries playing it at the highest level

Also former head coach of India Ravi Shastri had made similar points regarding the traditional setup of the game Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, echoing the sentiments of ex-Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, claimed that Test cricket could dwindle to just five or six teams in the near future. Smith said Test cricket should have ‘competitive teams’ and there won’t be 10 or 12 and also that only the major nations contribute to the longest and traditional form of the game. Speaking on Sky Sports after the first Test between England and South Africa, Smith said countries like the West Indies, New Zealand and his own country need to be financially stable to remain competitive in Test cricket. Smith’s comments came amid the rise of T20 competition in every nook and corner of the world where the sport has a reach, South Africa and the UAE being the new additions. “With Test cricket it’s just iconic countries or the big cricket countries that are contributing to Test cricket right now. But as long as we have competitive teams you don’t have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 competitive teams. You might only have five or six countries that play test cricket at this level. Related news Under Virat Kohli, India led the way: Graeme Smith praises ex-skipper for taking test cricket seriously ‘I don’t think that’s fair’: Anrich Nortje demands that more test matches be played with South Africa “The pressure on countries like New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa to remain financially sustainable to keep up with England, India and the world competition to remain competitive is hugely important,” he said by PTI on Sky. Smith isn’t the first to ask questions about the future of Test cricket, though. Shastri also said quality should be respected over quantity and a few countries playing the longest format will also open windows for other formats and competitions to sprout. “If you want Test cricket to survive you can’t have 10, 12 teams. Keep the top six, maintain the quality of cricket and respect quality over quantity. That’s the only way you open a window for other cricket to play,” he said last month. Recently, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje had also pointed out the big difference between the number of practice matches England play and the number they play. Related news Pakistani Super League dates to clash with Indian Premier League in 2025 No one else will be stupid enough to play Tests for so long: James Anderson on the rise of franchise T20 leagues Jhulan Goswami bids farewell to international cricket | Sports news | urban debate England, India and Australia, the big three get the biggest piece, while New Zealand, despite being the World Test champion, have not been given a four-game run, their only assignment with more than two games was against England in June.

