MSU attack, defend every show well in only preseason football scrimmage

20-8-2022 20:21:00 Bill Lambert Ground game rushes for 268 yards

BOZEMAN, Montana — Montana State hosted its only preseason and sophomore coach scrimmage on Saturday Brent Vigen found enough to love on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Bobcats rushed for 268 yards on 56 carries and threw for 376 yards on 19-for-35 passes with four touchdowns and one interception. Tommy Mellott good for 206 yards passing (12-19-1, 2 TD), Jared White rushed for 84 yards, and Marquis Johnson had 79 receiving yards. “We were probably just shy of 100 games on offense, defense and pitch in special teams,” said second-year head coach Brent Vigen “And for us today it would be great to continue figuring out our depth. Especially on offense that’s up front and a little bit in the receiver corps, and running backs, we’re looking at that position as well. Defensively there are a lot of spots up for grabs as far as it will be in rotations.” The Montana State defense made several big moves, especially early on. James Campbell intercepted a pass. Vigen, however, gave a slight lead to the attack. “The first impression, I think, is that the offense may have had a slightly better day than the defense, but that’s always difficult (to identify) when you walk off the field. I thought our running backs were running hard today, we had some guys are playing on the perimeter, and I think the offensive line I would suggest probably did well today.” sophomore recipient Marquis Johnson had one of the most important moments of the day, where a quick pass over the middle turned into a long, high-difficulty win. “ Marquis Johnson is a man we haven’t talked much about, but he took a short pass in the flat, missed a defender, lost his boot and before you knew it he had covered a lot of ground,” Vigen said. I think he scored, but he ran quite far without a shoe, so that was good to see.” run back Kaegun Williams didn’t participate on Saturday, but the 268 total rushing yards is a testament to the depth and talent of that group, Vigen said. “ Lane Summer , Elijah Elliott and Jared White got the bags today. I thought they all did well in their own way. It’s going to be important that we figure that out, because we’ve talked about going back by commission, that we’re going to be in that for a while, and Kaegun will obviously go along with that. But those other three are really going out and fighting and getting a lot of chances today was a big part of what we’re trying to achieve.” Vigen was pleased with Campbell’s interception. The senior has been a valuable part of the defense for the past two seasons when healthy. “It was great to get James Campbell back healthy. James played early last year, started early and played well. He came back (late in the season) and wasn’t quite himself, but James has recovered.” Vigen also praised the defense’s overall play. “Defensively, I know we flipped them a few times, I think, and I think we came after the quarterback. The quarterbacks weren’t live, so that’s a bit tricky too. And in special teams, our specialists have good today job done.” Montana State will remain in camp mode Monday and Tuesday, taking Wednesday—the first day of classes at MSU—off, then settling for the Gold Rush Game prep against McNeese State on September 3. FAST LEADERS: Elijah Elliott 17-64-1, Jared White 13-74-0, Lane Summer 8-25-0.

TO SUIT: Tommy Mellott 12-19-1, 206, 2TD; Sean Austion 6-12-0, 183, 1TD.

RECEIVE: Marquis Johnson 2-79-0; Derrick Snel 2-71-1, Ravi Alston 2-31-0. INT by James Campbell SCORING SUMMARY

Blake Glessner 24 field goal

Clevan Thomas Jr. 9 meters from Tommy Mellott Safety

Sean Austin 1 meter run

Elijah Elliott 2 yard run

RJ Fitzgerald 1 yard run

RJ Fitzgerald 9 meter pass from Sean Austin

Derrick Snel 55 meters pass from Tommy Mellott

Blake Glessner 43 field goal

aidan garrigan 17 meter pass from Tomy Mellott (White from Mellott) #GoCatsGo

