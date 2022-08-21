Sports
Canada’s world junior hockey trip ends with gold
EDMONTON They jumped, they laughed, they hugged and they sang “O Canada” like champions.
And that was just the fans.
Kent Johnson scored in three-on-three overtime and Rogers Place burst into joy as Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in the Junior World Hockey Championship final. The beleaguered tournament ended on a high note, with Canada taking gold for the 19th time.
“It’s a special feeling, especially at home,” said Captain Mason McTavish with a gold medal around his neck. “As a kid growing up and looking at the world juniors, it’s something special to become a champion at home.”
Canada was perfect, winning all seven games, but it seemed for a while that only friends and family cared.
But eventually, the roar of the crowd was heard loud and clear as Edmonton hockey fans warmed up to the 11-day event. It was the biggest crowd of the tournament, 13,327, and they were treated to the best game.
“This is hard enough to win when it’s a normal tournament at Christmas time,” said Canadian coach Dave Cameron. “For this group to get in here under the cloud…with what was going on with Hockey Canada, and with seven or eight guys not coming back (from the canceled winter tournament), it was going to be tough. We clung to it. We ran across the table.
“I have a lot of admiration for that hockey club and my staff and that feels great.”
McTavish, the MVP of the tournament, made a desperate save in overtime by knocking the puck out of the air on the goal line just before Canada scored on the other side.
“I’ve been quite lucky. The stick was in the right place, at the right time,” said McTavish.
“I remember being on the ice when I saw the puck go over me, and looked back and saw him scoop the puck off,” said Canadian goalkeeper Dylan Garand. “He actually knocked it out of the blue. Crazy rescue. I can’t believe he made it.”
Leaf’s prospect Topi Niemelä raised his arms, thinking Finland had scored.
“I thought it was inside. It was so close. Just a matter of millimeters,” said Niemelä.
The game went the other way and Johnson scored. The Finns left dejected.
“It’s hard to say now,” Niemelä said. “In time we will be proud (of silver). It’s hard to beat Canada in Canada.”
McTavish, who carried the Canadian flag over the ice after the victory, was just a little less short of world records for juniors.
He scored goals from Josh Roy and William Dufour and scored at least one point in every game, finishing as the top scorer with 17 points. That tied Wayne Gretzky (1978) and Eric Lindros (1991) to a single world junior championship, leaving him for a while to tie Dale McCourt and Brayden Schenn for the Canadian record.
“That’s pretty crazy,” McTavish said. “Once I have a quarter of their career, those guys are clearly something else.”
It was the first time since 2015 that a Canadian led the way in scoring. That year it was Sam Reinhart (five goals, six assists), although compatriots Nic Petan (four goals, seven assists) and Connor McDavid (three goals, eight assists) also scored 11 points.
The finish was a nail-biter, with the just-lucky Canadians letting opportunities pass by and the defending Finns protecting goalkeeper Juha Jatkola. Aleksi Heimosalmi scored at 4:09 of the third and Joakim Kemell scored at 10:46 – set up with a beautiful pass from Niemelä – to equalize.
With one goal in the first period and one in the second, Canada was leading 2-0 at the end of 40 minutes and McTavish had two assists.
McTavish carried the puck through the zone, around the net and fired, while Roy jumped on the rebound at 11:18 of the first period. Canada was leading 7-0 at one point, but Finland challenged in the bottom of the first.
The second period was all of Canada, but only Dufour scored, again set up by McTavish. Canada had five power games during that period and Finland faltered. In any case, the Canadians were guilty of passing the puck, even though the Finns have declined their firing ranges.
Rest may have been the difference. The Canadians had a bit more of it, after playing a semi-final on Friday afternoon; Finland played an evening game, beating the Swedes. Sweden took home its seventh bronze medal and 19th overall, after beating the Czechs 3-1 in Saturday’s game for third place.
The final was destined to become historic, if only because Canada and Finland had never met for the championship before, despite this being Finland’s fourth trip to the final in the past nine years and Canada’s fifth in eight. year.
This was a weird tournament from the start, more for the players than for the fans. But many of the players initially on the roster in December chose not to play in this summer makeup version.
That was really an opportunity for Canada to build for the next tournament, which will be hosted by Halifax and Moncton in December. A total of 11 members of this Canadian team are eligible to return. McTavish will likely be in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks, but the other 10 could all be back, bringing invaluable experience.
“Any time you can draw forward from experience, that’s beneficial,” said Cameron. “That’s how we get better, because you go through that pressure. One of the things you can’t practice is pressure. You talk about it as much as you want. The pressure of a shootout, you can practice it ’til the hell freezes over, but you can’t duplicate that pressure (from medal games).
The group’s biggest name for December is Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom of the Regina Pats, destined to be the top pick in the 2023 NHL draw.
“You can’t think too far ahead, but I think it’s good for all the guys who are here and who will be there in December,” he said. “It’s just pretty cool.”
Logan Stankoven, whose NHL rights belong to the Dallas Stars, heads a list of players born in 2003 who could be coming back, including defenders Olen Zellweger (Ducks), Carson Lambos (Minnesota Wild) and Ethan del Mastro (Chicago Blackhawks); and forward Josh Roy (Montreal Canadiens), Riley Kidney (also Canadiens), Brennan Othmann (NY Rangers), Zack Ostapchuk (Ottawa Senators), and Nathan Gaucher (also the Ducks).
“Obviously if you can go through this tournament and use it as a learning experience, you’ll discover what it really takes,” said Stankoven.
JOIN THE CALL
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/sports/hockey/analysis/2022/08/20/canadas-world-junior-hockey-journey-ends-with-gold.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]