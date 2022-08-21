Canada’s world junior hockey trip ends with gold

EDMONTON They jumped, they laughed, they hugged and they sang “O Canada” like champions.

And that was just the fans.

Kent Johnson scored in three-on-three overtime and Rogers Place burst into joy as Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in the Junior World Hockey Championship final. The beleaguered tournament ended on a high note, with Canada taking gold for the 19th time.

“It’s a special feeling, especially at home,” said Captain Mason McTavish with a gold medal around his neck. “As a kid growing up and looking at the world juniors, it’s something special to become a champion at home.”

Canada was perfect, winning all seven games, but it seemed for a while that only friends and family cared.

But eventually, the roar of the crowd was heard loud and clear as Edmonton hockey fans warmed up to the 11-day event. It was the biggest crowd of the tournament, 13,327, and they were treated to the best game.

“This is hard enough to win when it’s a normal tournament at Christmas time,” said Canadian coach Dave Cameron. “For this group to get in here under the cloud…with what was going on with Hockey Canada, and with seven or eight guys not coming back (from the canceled winter tournament), it was going to be tough. We clung to it. We ran across the table.

“I have a lot of admiration for that hockey club and my staff and that feels great.”

McTavish, the MVP of the tournament, made a desperate save in overtime by knocking the puck out of the air on the goal line just before Canada scored on the other side.

“I’ve been quite lucky. The stick was in the right place, at the right time,” said McTavish.

“I remember being on the ice when I saw the puck go over me, and looked back and saw him scoop the puck off,” said Canadian goalkeeper Dylan Garand. “He actually knocked it out of the blue. Crazy rescue. I can’t believe he made it.”

Leaf’s prospect Topi Niemelä raised his arms, thinking Finland had scored.

“I thought it was inside. It was so close. Just a matter of millimeters,” said Niemelä.

The game went the other way and Johnson scored. The Finns left dejected.

“It’s hard to say now,” Niemelä said. “In time we will be proud (of silver). It’s hard to beat Canada in Canada.”

McTavish, who carried the Canadian flag over the ice after the victory, was just a little less short of world records for juniors.

He scored goals from Josh Roy and William Dufour and scored at least one point in every game, finishing as the top scorer with 17 points. That tied Wayne Gretzky (1978) and Eric Lindros (1991) to a single world junior championship, leaving him for a while to tie Dale McCourt and Brayden Schenn for the Canadian record.

“That’s pretty crazy,” McTavish said. “Once I have a quarter of their career, those guys are clearly something else.”

It was the first time since 2015 that a Canadian led the way in scoring. That year it was Sam Reinhart (five goals, six assists), although compatriots Nic Petan (four goals, seven assists) and Connor McDavid (three goals, eight assists) also scored 11 points.

The finish was a nail-biter, with the just-lucky Canadians letting opportunities pass by and the defending Finns protecting goalkeeper Juha Jatkola. Aleksi Heimosalmi scored at 4:09 of the third and Joakim Kemell scored at 10:46 – set up with a beautiful pass from Niemelä – to equalize.

With one goal in the first period and one in the second, Canada was leading 2-0 at the end of 40 minutes and McTavish had two assists.

McTavish carried the puck through the zone, around the net and fired, while Roy jumped on the rebound at 11:18 of the first period. Canada was leading 7-0 at one point, but Finland challenged in the bottom of the first.

The second period was all of Canada, but only Dufour scored, again set up by McTavish. Canada had five power games during that period and Finland faltered. In any case, the Canadians were guilty of passing the puck, even though the Finns have declined their firing ranges.

Rest may have been the difference. The Canadians had a bit more of it, after playing a semi-final on Friday afternoon; Finland played an evening game, beating the Swedes. Sweden took home its seventh bronze medal and 19th overall, after beating the Czechs 3-1 in Saturday’s game for third place.

The final was destined to become historic, if only because Canada and Finland had never met for the championship before, despite this being Finland’s fourth trip to the final in the past nine years and Canada’s fifth in eight. year.

This was a weird tournament from the start, more for the players than for the fans. But many of the players initially on the roster in December chose not to play in this summer makeup version.

That was really an opportunity for Canada to build for the next tournament, which will be hosted by Halifax and Moncton in December. A total of 11 members of this Canadian team are eligible to return. McTavish will likely be in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks, but the other 10 could all be back, bringing invaluable experience.

“Any time you can draw forward from experience, that’s beneficial,” said Cameron. “That’s how we get better, because you go through that pressure. One of the things you can’t practice is pressure. You talk about it as much as you want. The pressure of a shootout, you can practice it ’til the hell freezes over, but you can’t duplicate that pressure (from medal games).

The group’s biggest name for December is Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old phenom of the Regina Pats, destined to be the top pick in the 2023 NHL draw.

“You can’t think too far ahead, but I think it’s good for all the guys who are here and who will be there in December,” he said. “It’s just pretty cool.”

Logan Stankoven, whose NHL rights belong to the Dallas Stars, heads a list of players born in 2003 who could be coming back, including defenders Olen Zellweger (Ducks), Carson Lambos (Minnesota Wild) and Ethan del Mastro (Chicago Blackhawks); and forward Josh Roy (Montreal Canadiens), Riley Kidney (also Canadiens), Brennan Othmann (NY Rangers), Zack Ostapchuk (Ottawa Senators), and Nathan Gaucher (also the Ducks).

“Obviously if you can go through this tournament and use it as a learning experience, you’ll discover what it really takes,” said Stankoven.

