Does judicial intervention in sport amount to legal aid? – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Sports is all about the excitement of competing to win and excelling against the best. To maintain this spirit, it is necessary for the sports organizations to conduct their administration transparently by adhering to the National Sports Code. Several judgments have underlined the need for National Sports Federations (NSFs) to conduct their administration in accordance with the Sports Code, but continued recalcitrance by these entities to abide by the rules of the game has forced courts to rule the cases of these entities in the hands of the Committee of Trustees (CoA) appointed by the SC.
NSFs under CoA
Earlier this week, FIFA had suspended the AIFF for interference from third parties over the appointment of CoA. In the latest development, the SC bank led by CJI NV Ramana on the one hand asked stakeholders to put the order of Delhi HCs on hold and not take over the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association, but a bank led by Justice Chandrachud confirmed the order from HC to Hockey India under CoA. The Supreme Council of the Table Tennis Federation of India faced the ax of suspension and rivalry within the Judo Federation of India had also come under the Delhi HCs scanner.
Amid the battle between NSFs, courts are trying to ensure good governance by these bodies and centers believe that appointment of CoAs could result in India losing the opportunity to participate in international sporting events. federations amounts to judicial outreach?
Justice Govind Mathur, former Allahabad HC, CJ said: Courts should refrain from interfering with the day-to-day work of these agencies, and be slow in interfering with the functions of sports organizations even in extreme circumstances.
After years of mismanagement and corruption in our sports bodies without government oversight, the only option available to save our sport and protect our athletes is the courts. The Supreme Court and the Supreme Court have done Yeoman duty to clean up these neta-run fiefdoms, wonderful achievements we have seen from our men and women despite these sports organizations creating obstacles for years, said senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan.
Speaking to this reporter, senior lawyer Sanjoy Ghose said it is common knowledge that something is rotten with the state of sports administration in India and that governments are making efforts to clean up. However, vested interests are too powerful as politicians are often at the helm of such bodies. Unfortunately, in such circumstances, the judiciary is the only institution that can rescue such bodies and restore the glory of Indian sport.
