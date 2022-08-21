Ashleigh Barty answers if there’s any chance of seeing her return to tennis





Ashleigh Barty has promised there will be no return to tennis in the future. In March, Barty announced that he had abruptly retired from tennis at the age of 25. Barty retired from tennis in 2014. After returning to the game, Barty became a three-time Grand Slam champion and reached the highest ranking in the world. But Barty’s retirement and return to the game will not happen again, according to the Australian. “There won’t be time to play tennis again, I promise you,” Barty told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. Barty is enjoying her retirement “For me right now, I love being off the track and transitioning into this new life – that’s not a new life, it’s just a different life. It’s just a slightly different focus from my profession,” Barty said. “It’s just been everything I probably ever expected. It was a transition that I probably found quite easy and that was a reassurance and reassurance to me that it was the right time [to walk away]”. Barty started the 2022 season by winning consecutive titles at the Adelaide International and Australian Open. After starting the season with an 11-0 record, Barty did not play in February and withdrew from Indian Wells and Miami. It was a little odd that Barty pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami, but no one was ready for Barty’s announcement in late March. Since his retirement, Barty has had one major life event. In July, Barty married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. Barty is happy where she is and she has no regrets about retiring at such a young age. Last year, Barty realized her childhood dream when she became Wimbledon champion. In March, Barty admitted that she was slowly losing motivation after winning Wimbledon. Barty felt that she had achieved her goals and that continuing to play with no real motivation would be a recipe for disaster.

