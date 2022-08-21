Bhubaneswar and Rourkela get a makeover for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup





BHUBANESWAR: With less than five months to go before the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 to begin, hockey enthusiasts around the world are excitedly looking forward to Odisha, where the mega sporting event will take place. Since Odisha is not only the host state but also sponsors the national men’s and women’s hockey teams, it leaves no stone unturned to make the event more memorable than the previous World Cup, which was also hosted here. The Hockey World Cup will be held in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 29, 2023. Several players, coaches and FIH officials have praised the beautiful hockey stadium in the iconic Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, which hosted the last edition of the World Cup. organized. In addition to Kalinga Stadium, the 2023 World Cup matches will also be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Sundargarh. Sundergarh district is said to be the heart of hockey in India as the region has produced several international hockey players such as former captains Dilip Tirkey, Ignace Tirkey and Prabodh Tirkey in the men’s team and Subhadra Pradhan and Jyoti Sunita Kulu in the women’s team. It has also produced more than 60 international hockey players, including Olympians Lazarus Barla, William Xalco, Birendra Lakra and Sunita Lakra. Three Sundergarh players — Deep Grace Ekka (women’s team), Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra — have made it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Recognizing the talents of the soil, Naveen Patnaik made the decision to build the largest hockey stadium in the country shortly after Odisha was selected by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to host the flagship event for the second time in a row. In addition to the main stadium, which will have a capacity of 20,000 seats, a practice field is also being developed nearby. On the other hand, Kalinga Stadium is also being upgraded. Recently, a brand new turf has been laid for the upcoming World Cup. Apart from the stadiums, the state has also set up many infrastructure and beautification projects in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to provide a pleasant experience to the hockey players, sports enthusiasts and other guests during the World Cup. The state government wants to make the Rourkela airstrip operational before the event, while strengthening the connecting roads in the steel city. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already unveiled the official logo for the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. A meeting recently took place in New Delhi between the FIH and the Hockey India Committee of Administrators (CoA), where both organizations appreciated the infrastructure being developed for the tournament. They said the official draw for the 2023 World Cup would be announced on September 8, 2022 in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna said: “We are eagerly looking forward to hosting the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. While Kalinga Stadium is match ready with two new fields (main and training ground), Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will be ready in the next months.” Rourkela is also undergoing tremendous development to welcome the participating teams, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punjabnewsexpress.com/news/news/bhubaneswar-rourkela-getting-a-makeover-for-fih-mens-hockey-world-cup-178698 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos