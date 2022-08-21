Virginia Football Position Preview: Meet the Bandits

If you’ve been feverishly refreshing VirginiaSports.com for tidbits about the 2022 Virginia Cavaliers football season (and who of us hasn’t?), you may have noticed a new group of players on the Hoos football roster page:

Gone are the differences between DL and DE, or between ILB and OLB. Instead, UVA grows with the times and describes a category of players simply as EDGE. It’s a trend that has grown over the past five seasons, especially when evaluating NFL Draft prospectswhere the classification ensures a unified evaluation of players from numerous university defense systems.

For new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, the EDGE role embodies one of the core principles of the defensive scheme: versatility. With guys who can put their hands in the sand to play a traditional downward lineman only to drift back into cover of pass or line up from scrimmage but end up like a blitzer giving Rudzinski options to mess with commands and audible commands.

In his time in the Air Force, when Rudzinski’s defenses were routinely among the nations with the best yards allowed per game, the EDGE guys were called bandits. That’s a name that’s popular with defensive systems that deploy a hybrid EDGE role: see e.g. West Virginia, old lordshipand Texas Tech, to name a few. (For a great player perspective on what the bandit role requires, check out the linked story for West Virginia, which includes insight from Mountaineers bandit Jared Bartlett.) For schools that can’t reliably get the four- and five-star recruits into more classic roles, the bandit position is a way to get productive tweeners on the field. Think of it as a defensive version of Keytaon Thompson Football Player’s position last year.

The versatility required for the role is apparent when you consider the wide range of size in the players that UVA identifies as EDGE. A number of players in the 220-230lb range, and even Jonathan Horton who came in at just 210; but also a handful of guys around 260-plus. Suggesting that even under a position group that requires skills with a Swiss army, the coaches can deploy a subset of pass-down bandits that are smaller and faster (and thus more suitable for covering) than the bandits that play more run-down . focused on the first or second downs.

What is most striking about this group this season is how few of the players mentioned have significant experience at Virginia, and how many of them are transfers and especially transfers brought in by the new staff. Horton was the highest-rated player in his recruiting class, while Mike Green and Bryce Carter were also significant wins in the state on the recruiting path, but the three of them have played a total of nine games (three for Green, two for Horton and one for Carter ) without starting. Meanwhile, Paul Akere, Kam Butler and Jack Camper accounted for two-thirds of UVA transfers over the past off-season, and Chico Bennett looks set to take to the field in orange and blue for the first time since the transfer of Georgia Tech before the 2021 season.

With a brand new schedule and a brand new group, it’s hard to tell who exactly will start. But our best guess would be that Mike Green and Kam Butler are in some sort of 1A/1B role once the depth chart is set.

has been green the subject of a lot of buzz comes out of the off season and falls to camp so far. Listed as a wide receiver by recruiting services out of high school, Green has height and athleticism to create many problems for blockers trying to treat him. Two years into a college strength and conditioning program, including Tony Elliott’s new emphasis on nutrition with new S&C coach Adam Smotherman, has made his body fatter, which should help him become more of a three-down player.

The other standout camp was Kam Butler. A three-time all-conference player in Miami Ohio, Butler appears to be signed as starter for Rudzinski and the Cavaliers. His experience at the FBS level should play a big part as de Hoos look to make a step forward in defense after disappointing results over the past two seasons.

Butlers’ growth from a 210-pound freshman to the centerpiece of a defense also provides Horton with a nice shape to follow. The Baton Rouge product (and classmate of Reece Beekman) was a late addition to the UVA 2020 recruiting class, but it immediately became the highlight of the class. Expect to see him as more of a situational contributor, and likely to see the field as a special team defender this year; he blocked a kick during a scrimmage in August.

While Akere and Camper both come to Charlottesville via the transfer route, their paths are otherwise very different. Akere didn’t garner much buzz as a high school student, multiple awards across all districts, but only a two-star recruit, but became a major contributor to a good Columbia team; he played all 10 games in 2019 and started all 10 in 2021 (with the Ivy League completely canceling the 2020 season due to COVID). Camper was a top-100 recruit in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports, playing for the IMG Academy powerhouse, but only managed to make limited appearances. Michigan state. Both give this position group playable depth and capable backups if the starters see injuries.

Expect this position group to create some stat-sheet stuffers on Virginia’s defense. This is where a lot of sacks and QB pressure have to come from, as well as interceptions and defended passes. Rudzinski wants to create an organized chaos that is simple to play but difficult to decipher and the bandits are the spoon that will stir that drink.