Cameron Norrie loses to Borna Coric in the Cincinnati Open semifinals; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev | tennis news





Cameron Norrie fell in straight sets against Borna Coric in their semifinal in Cincinnati, ending his series in the masters tournament. The Briton was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the Croat, who will face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after knocking out world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Norrie had beaten Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 6-4 to set up a last four showdown with Coric. The 26-year-old admitted he lost focus before fighting his way back from the brink of defeat to book the semi-finals. Norrie told the ATP Tour official website: “That was unbelievable. Thanks to Carlos. I was a set and a break, 4-1, and I lost a little bit of eyesight.” Coric reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final – and the first since he had shoulder surgery last year – with an impressive performance against Norrie, who showed little resistance to his opponent’s heavy blow from the baseline. Ninth seed Norrie started well and raced to a 3-1 lead before Coric found his groove to win five consecutive games and secure the opening set. “It was a very tough day, also a very long day,” Coric said after both men’s semi-finals were postponed due to rain. Image:

Coric reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final – and the first since he had shoulder surgery last year – with an impressive display



“In the beginning I wasn’t there, I didn’t feel the ball very well. Then I found my rhythm. I started to serve better, I started to play much better and I think that was the key to the game.” Coric, who hit a total of 22 winners, kept up the momentum in the second set, taking eight straight points to take a 4-2 lead before closing the match to set up a third career meeting with Tsitsipas . Fourth seed Tsitsipas defeated Medvedev 7-6 (6) 3-6 6-3 in a compelling semi-final to set up a top-flight showdown with Coric. Tsitsipas saved a set point in the opening tie-break to take the lead, but collapsed stunningly in the second set, trailing 5-0 before narrowly dodging a bagel. But the Greek, who had just two wins in nine games against Medvedev coming into the encounter, upped his game in the decider and broke the US Open champion 3-2 before comfortably serving the game with a superb net play. Image:

In the other semifinal, Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece defeated the world number 1 Daniil Medvedev



“I felt like the ball wasn’t really flying off his racket,” Tsitsipas, who later withdrew from the doubles semifinals along with Holger Rune, told reporters. “I felt like he was trying too hard, and then I knew I was pushing him there, and it was something I did over many consecutive rallies, a lot of physical exertion. I knew this was my chance to strike .” Sunday is Tsitsipas’ first final appearance in Cincinnati and his fifth overall in 2022. “I’m ready,” said the former Roland Garros finalist. “I know it’s not an easy task to play against him. You know, he’s coming back from injury, he’s playing great tennis and he’s going to work really hard for it.” Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and androID card

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12678231/cameron-norrie-loses-to-borna-coric-in-cincinnati-open-semi-final-stefanos-tsitsipas-beats-daniil-medvedev The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos