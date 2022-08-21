Sports
English Premier League Table 2022/23: Updated EPL Standings and Race for Title, Champions League Places and Relegation Survival
Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League rankings ahead of Manchester City’s game in Newcastle on Sunday. The high-flying Gunners remained perfect after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.
Undefeated Tottenham Hotspur are two points behind their rivals thanks to a 1-0 home win over Wolves on a goal by Harry Kane.
Defending champions Manchester City the other teams are off to a perfect start to their 2022/23 Premier League season with zero goals conceded. They take on Newcastle on Sunday in one of the best matchups of the weekend.
Newcastle, Leedsand Brighton accumulated points over both opening match days and will try to make it three in a row while on the other side Manchester United and West Hamare still at zero points after two games. Man United are last dead and look worse than last season.
Below is the full Premier League table, followed by a snapshot of each race.
MORE: Premier League top scorers for 2022/23 season
English Premier League Table 2022/23
Updated from Saturday 20 Aug.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Matches
played
|goals
scored
|Goal
Difference
|next game
|1.
|Arsenal
|9
|3
|9
|+7
|vs. FULL, August 27
|2.
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|7
|+4
|@ NOT, Aug 28.
|3.
|Man City
|6
|2
|6
|+6
|@ NEW, Aug 21.
|4.
|Fulham
|5
|3
|5
|+1
|@ ARS, August 27
|5.
|Brentford
|4
|3
|8
|+3
|vs. EVE, August 27
|6.
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|2
|+2
|vs. MCI, Aug 21
|7.
|Leeds United
|4
|2
|4
|+1
|by THAT, Aug 21
|8.
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|3
|+1
|@ LEE, August 21
|9.
|Brighton
|4
|2
|2
|+1
|@ WHU, Aug 21.
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|4
|3
|4
|0
|@ MCI, August 27
|11.
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|3
|2
|-1
|by TOT, Aug 28
|12.
|Southampton
|4
|3
|5
|-2
|vs. MUN, 27 Aug
|13.
|Aston Villa
|3
|3
|3
|-3
|vs. WHU, August 28
|14.
|Bournemouth
|3
|3
|2
|-5
|@LIV, Aug 27
|15.
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|3
|0
|@ MUN, Aug 22
|16.
|Everton
|1
|3
|1
|-2
|@ BRE, August 27
|17.
|Wolves
|1
|3
|1
|-2
|vs. NEW, August 28
|18.
|Leicester City
|1
|3
|5
|-3
|@ CHE, Aug 27
|19.
|West Ham
|0
|2
|0
|-3
|vs. BRI, Aug 21
|20.
|Man United
|0
|2
|1
|-5
|to LIFE, Aug. 22
Title race in the Premier League
Arsenal top the rankings as they continue their perfect start to the season. Undefeated Spurs are right behind their London rivals.
Defending Premier League champions Manchester City could once again regain top spot on Sunday if they can win against Newcastle and score a couple of goals.
Fulham have started unbeaten and thanks to an injury time win over London rivals Brentford they are in fourth place, although they won’t stay in the top four for too many weeks.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Matches
played
|goals
scored
|Goal
Difference
|next game
|1.
|Arsenal
|9
|3
|9
|+7
|vs. FULL, August 27
|2.
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|7
|+4
|@ NOT, Aug 28.
|3.
|Man City
|6
|2
|6
|+6
|@ NEW, Aug 21.
|4.
|Fulham
|5
|3
|5
|+1
|@ ARS, August 27
MORE: Premier League best bets and expert predictions for the 2022/23 season
Champions League Places & European Places
While names like Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are no surprise in the top half of the table, one wonders if some of the new entries could linger a little longer.
A European place would be a successful season for Newcastle United as they look to take the next step in 2022/23.
Brentford and Leeds United would be content with securing security in the Premier League and anything beyond that would be gravy.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Matches
played
|goals
scored
|Goal
Difference
|next game
|1.
|Arsenal
|9
|3
|9
|+7
|vs. FULL, August 27
|2.
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|7
|+4
|@ NOT, Aug 28.
|3.
|Man City
|6
|2
|6
|+6
|@ NEW, Aug 21.
|4.
|Fulham
|5
|3
|5
|+1
|@ ARS, August 27
|5.
|Brentford
|4
|3
|8
|+3
|vs. EVE, August 27
|6.
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|2
|+2
|vs. MCI, Aug 21
|7.
|Leeds United
|4
|2
|4
|+1
|by THAT, Aug 21
|8.
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|3
|+1
|@ LEE, August 21
Premier League Relegation
There are three teams whose supporters will be nervous to see them already in the relegation zone: Wolves and Everton are relegation candidates this season and are already struggling. They have only one point from their first three games.
The bottom three Leicester City, West Ham and Manchester United seem to have teams with too much quality to occupy the bottom places for long.
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Matches
played
|goals
scored
|Goal
Difference
|next game
|15.
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|3
|0
|@ MUN, Aug 22
|16.
|Everton
|1
|3
|1
|-2
|@ BRE, August 27
|17.
|Wolves
|1
|3
|1
|-2
|vs. NEW, August 28
|18.
|Leicester City
|1
|3
|5
|-3
|@ CHE, Aug 27
|19.
|West Ham
|0
|2
|0
|-3
|vs. BRI, Aug 21
|20.
|Man United
|0
|2
|1
|-5
|to LIFE, Aug. 22
The bottom three teams will be relegated to the second championship on May 28, 2023.
Premier League 2022/23 TV Channels, Live Streams
|UK
|United States
|Canada
|Australia
|TV channel
|Sky Sports, BT Sport
|USA Network, Telemundo, Universo
|Stream
|NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime
|fuboTVPeacock
|fuboTV
|Optus Sports
UK: Matches will be run via Sky Sports and BT Sport streaming and TV platforms, with select matches on Amazon Prime.
UNITED STATES:Select matches are broadcast on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish), and all three channels can be streamed on fuboTV. The rest of the matches will be streamed on NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.
Canada: Every Premier League match streams live and on demand exclusively via fuboTV.
Australia: Fans in Australia can stream matches live and on demand on Optus Sport.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/english-premier-league-table-2022-23-updated-epl-standings/jh3khedtjm3bbxccudntwq9h
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]