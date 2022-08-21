English Premier League Table 2022/23: Updated EPL Standings and Race for Title, Champions League Places and Relegation Survival

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League rankings ahead of Manchester City’s game in Newcastle on Sunday. The high-flying Gunners remained perfect after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Undefeated Tottenham Hotspur are two points behind their rivals thanks to a 1-0 home win over Wolves on a goal by Harry Kane.

Defending champions Manchester City the other teams are off to a perfect start to their 2022/23 Premier League season with zero goals conceded. They take on Newcastle on Sunday in one of the best matchups of the weekend.

Newcastle, Leedsand Brighton accumulated points over both opening match days and will try to make it three in a row while on the other side Manchester United and West Hamare still at zero points after two games. Man United are last dead and look worse than last season.

Below is the full Premier League table, followed by a snapshot of each race.

English Premier League Table 2022/23

Updated from Saturday 20 Aug.

Pos Team Points Matches

played goals

scored Goal

Difference next game 1. Arsenal 9 3 9 +7 vs. FULL, August 27 2. Tottenham 7 3 7 +4 @ NOT, Aug 28. 3. Man City 6 2 6 +6 @ NEW, Aug 21. 4. Fulham 5 3 5 +1 @ ARS, August 27 5. Brentford 4 3 8 +3 vs. EVE, August 27 6. Newcastle 4 2 2 +2 vs. MCI, Aug 21 7. Leeds United 4 2 4 +1 by THAT, Aug 21 8. Chelsea 4 2 3 +1 @ LEE, August 21 9. Brighton 4 2 2 +1 @ WHU, Aug 21. 10. Crystal Palace 4 3 4 0 @ MCI, August 27 11. Nottingham Forest 4 3 2 -1 by TOT, Aug 28 12. Southampton 4 3 5 -2 vs. MUN, 27 Aug 13. Aston Villa 3 3 3 -3 vs. WHU, August 28 14. Bournemouth 3 3 2 -5 @LIV, Aug 27 15. Liverpool 2 2 3 0 @ MUN, Aug 22 16. Everton 1 3 1 -2 @ BRE, August 27 17. Wolves 1 3 1 -2 vs. NEW, August 28 18. Leicester City 1 3 5 -3 @ CHE, Aug 27 19. West Ham 0 2 0 -3 vs. BRI, Aug 21 20. Man United 0 2 1 -5 to LIFE, Aug. 22

Title race in the Premier League

Arsenal top the rankings as they continue their perfect start to the season. Undefeated Spurs are right behind their London rivals.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City could once again regain top spot on Sunday if they can win against Newcastle and score a couple of goals.

Fulham have started unbeaten and thanks to an injury time win over London rivals Brentford they are in fourth place, although they won’t stay in the top four for too many weeks.

Champions League Places & European Places

While names like Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are no surprise in the top half of the table, one wonders if some of the new entries could linger a little longer.

A European place would be a successful season for Newcastle United as they look to take the next step in 2022/23.

Brentford and Leeds United would be content with securing security in the Premier League and anything beyond that would be gravy.

Premier League Relegation

There are three teams whose supporters will be nervous to see them already in the relegation zone: Wolves and Everton are relegation candidates this season and are already struggling. They have only one point from their first three games.

The bottom three Leicester City, West Ham and Manchester United seem to have teams with too much quality to occupy the bottom places for long.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the second championship on May 28, 2023.

