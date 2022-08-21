GCB donates over $1 million in cricket equipment to WDCA

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) continued to distribute equipment with a valuable donation of over $1 million worth of cricket equipment to the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA).

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) continued to distribute equipment with a valuable donation of over $1 million worth of cricket equipment to the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA).

GCB chairman Bissoondyal Singh was delighted with the donation to the association. He noted that although West Demerara’s executives have only been in office for less than a year, they have been able to identify a number of talented players who could easily progress to higher levels given the supporting cricket programs required.

Singh praised the executives for their enthusiasm and proactive approach to effectively addressing West Demerara’s administrative and development needs.

The GCB chief pointed out that West Demerara, like many other associations and committees, has a wealth of talent, and the GCB is committed to helping these associations, committees and countries fulfill their obligations to make cricket in their administer, develop and promote the jurisdiction.

Singh further noted: Teamwork is key to effectively implementing and supporting cricket development programs across the country. These programs must have proper structures that include all affiliate members. That’s why it’s important how well we work together.

The GCB has given the West Demerara a grant for 2022 and will do so for 2023, along with another donation of equipment.

Given your demonstrated commitment, the GCB is confident that the WDCA alone can fund your programs for the foreseeable future.

However, GCB’s executives are very pleased with the cooperative approach of the West Demerara club. WDCA Chairman Troy Khan said the donation was historic and was received with great applause by members present. He stated that the entire board of the WDCA, as well as the players present here today, are happy with this substantial donation.

We believe it will go a long way to help us effectively implement our coaching training program. Players will need gear and some players will now have the freedom to use the gear and explore the level of skills they possess in the game.

Khan assured the GCB president and executives that the equipment will be accounted for and used properly.

