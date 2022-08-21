Tennessee Football almost got dealt a major blow and Lane Kiffin would have been semi-responsible

The Tennessee Vols football program almost took a major blow this off-season and Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is said to have been semi-responsible.

“Fake injuries” have been a big topic of discussion this offseason. And that’s mainly because of the game between Tennessee and Ole Miss last season.

The Vols’ up-tempo attack creates a lot of trouble for opposing defenses. One way to combat the high tempo is to fake an injury. Ole Miss seemed to be faking a lot of injuries against Tennessee last fall, but that’s a touchy subject – there’s no way of knowing if a player is actually injured. And the last thing anyone wants to do is accuse a college athlete of faking an injury when he/she is actually injured.

Still, the fake injuries are an issue that needs to be addressed this off-season.

One solution that has been suggested is to have an injured player sit the rest of the disc (if the injury requires a break). That solution was considered, but the NCAA rules committee was “concerned about the additional problems that could arise and did not want to encourage players to continue participating if injured” (via the National Football Foundation).

So instead, their solution is for programs to file a complaint with the National Coordinator of Officials. They will then review the situation and provide feedback to the conferences. Sanctions would be handed out by the conference.





Of course this doesn’t solve anything. It doesn’t stop a team from faking injuries during a match. So the outcome of the game can still be affected. I don’t think anyone cares what happens after the game or if any other program gets a fine (it’s doubtful if sanctions will be handed out as again there is no way to prove whether or not a player related to an injury/cramp).

While this result isn’t ideal for Tennessee, it’s actually better than the alternative.

According to a National Football Foundation release, a rule change the NCAA was considering was to have the defense replaced after every first down.

The committee members discussed how the pace of play seems to contribute to this concern. “We’ve considered all options to address this issue, including giving both teams the chance to switch after a first loss,” said David Shaw, Football Rules Committee chairman and coach at Stanford. “This is another step to think about in the future.”

That rule change would have been disastrous for Josh Heupel’s offense.

It would have given the defense a breather and a chance to change their staff on every first down. For a team moving as fast as the Vols, that would have significantly affected their offensive approach.

Could Heupel have adapted? Probably – he modified his attack throughout his coaching career. But this offense clearly works and the last thing Tennessee needed to do this off-season was to drastically change the way their offense works.

Fortunately for the Vols, that rule has been filed for the time being. But if Kiffin continues with his shenanigans this season, I wouldn’t be surprised if the next off-season is discussed again. And who knows, maybe they will agree to it next time.

