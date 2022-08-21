Emma Raducanu Said She Can Scare Everyone By Developing Part Of Her Game | tennis | Sport





Former world number seven Barbara Schett has urged Emma Raducanu to develop a ‘signature shot’ as she wants to terrify her opponents towards the end of a difficult year following her incredible US Open win in 2021 Raducanu will defend her crown at Flushing Meadows, starting August 29, as her first full-time season on the WTA tour draws to a close.

The 19-year-old Briton, 13th in the world ranking, shone at the Cincinnati Open this month by beating Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 and Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2. But she bowed to Jessica Pegula in the third round, and even against Williams, it was clear she lacked that recognizable shot that helped the American make tennis history. Schett has urged Raducanu to have “those weapons” at her disposal to take her game to the next level. But she admitted that the Grand Slam champion still has plenty of time to develop and supported her to hit another big gold in her promising career. She said Eurosport: “When she played that game against Serena Williams, you could see that Serena still has those weapons, even though she made a lot of casual mistakes because she’s not at her best anymore. I’d like to see that with Emma Raducanu, who she develops really this one shot that everyone is afraid of, so you can say, “ok, this is her signature shot.” ​​She hasn’t got that yet. JUST IN: Emma Raducanu Told She Can ‘Draw a Line in the Sand’ by Tim Henman

“Remember, she’s only 19 years old, so she still has so much time to develop. Serena Williams could be Emma Raducanu’s mother. So give her some time, and I’m sure she did. ” very good chances to win another Grand Slam title.” Raducanu has 2,000 points to defend from her US Open triumph last year, so if she suffers an early exit, she will drop down the WTA rankings and drop out of the top 60. And after failing to reach the third round at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2022, Schett believes the outcome is likely. READ MORE: Nadal, Raducanu & Co To Compete For US Open Record Prizes

“As she plays this year, there is a good chance that this” [an early exit] It’s going to happen,” explained Schett. “The chances of her winning the US Open again, I think, are slim because she hasn’t played in a tournament for a long period of time where she’s won many games in a row. time, since last year, quite a lot. “So that’s what I’m most concerned about. But she’s prepared, I think, and she also wants to prepare for the journalists, because she’s probably going to have a really hard time, especially from the British.” Do you want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here

