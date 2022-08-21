Derby Day on Tap as Soccer Faces Memphis Sunday

NO. 18OLE MISS (1-0-0.0-0-0 SEC)

versus NO. 22 MEMPHIS (1-0-0, 0-0-0 American)

Sunday, Aug. 21, 7:00 p.m. CT Oxford, Miss.

Ole Miss Football Stadium

WATCH LIVE STATS OLE MISS NOTES (PDF)

FAST KICKS

Ole Miss continues the start of the 2022 season with the annual derby game against Memphis.

Sunday’s matchup marks the 25th all-time between Ole Miss and Memphis, making the Tigers the Rebels the most common opponent outside of the SEC.

The 24 previous encounters also equal or exceed four SEC opponents in Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss opened the 2022 season on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Southeastern in Oxford. The five goals were the most for the Rebels since the 2019 season and the most in a season opener since scoring six goals against Louisiana in 2018.

The five goals also equal LSU for most goals scored by an SEC team.

Four of the five goals were scored from set pieces, three from corner kicks and one from a free kick.

Taylor Radeckic assisted on all three corner goals, giving the senior the SEC lead.

Mo O’Connor scored the 14th goal of her career, adding two assists. The four points for O’Connor equals LSU’s Taylor Dobles for most in the SEC.

Before Thursday’s game, Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season.

SCOUTING MEMPHIS

In his 23rd season at the helm, Brooks Monaghan has built the Memphis program into one of the very best, not just at the non-Power 5 level, but across the country. Monaghan has led the Tigers to 10 total NCAA Tournament appearances, including four straight.

Chosen to win the American Athletic Conference, the 22nd-ranked Tigers are 1-0 after an impressive 6-1 win over Little Rock on Thursday. Memphis finished the 2021 season at 14-5-2, advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a win over LSU and finished in number 20 in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll.

The Tigers return two of the three players who tied six goals for the team last season. All-American and Canadian international Tanya Boychuk returns, although the fifth-year senior did not play in the season opener due to injury. AAC All-Rookie Honoree Jocelyn Alonzo also returns, but sophomore transfer Aubrey sir will line it up on the other side of the field as a member of the Ole Miss roster. Memphis also has two Preseason All-ACC honors in senior Saorla Miller and junior Grace Stordy.

It will be someone other than Elizabeth Moberg in goal for Memphis for the first time in five years, as the Tigers’ all-time leader in wins and clean sheets concluded her collegiate career in 2021. UNCW transfer Kaylie Bierman received the starting nod against Little Rock on Thursday and allowed one goal.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday’s affair will be the 25th iteration of the derby between Ole Miss and Memphis. The two sides have split the last three encounters with a win, a draw and a defeat in what has become a very back-and-forth game. Ole Miss always has a 12-9-3 lead but has dropped two of the last three encounters at Oxford.

FINAL MEETING (22-8-21)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Faced with a tough test to open the season in unfriendly territory, Ole Miss fought back from behind Molly Martin’s equalizer in the second half to secure a 1-1 derby.

Ole Miss’s best look of the opening 45 came in the 21st minute as Channing Foster brought a ball down and hit the half volley from the top of the penalty area. The senior hit it well, but couldn’t suppress the effort and sailed over the bar.

Minutes later, Memphis struck, along with Jocelyn Alonzo, who scored her own rebound from a… Ashley Orkus save to send the Rebels a goal to the locker room.

However, it wasn’t long before Ole Miss turned things around in the second half, with Memphis-born Martin leveling the score in the 55th minute. With the ball bouncing in the penalty area on a re-serve, Foster was able to get the slightest touch, putting the ball in Martin’s path. The senior took full advantage and shot the ball past Tiger keeper Elizabeth Moberg.

With an all-new game in hand, both sides went on, but neither could find a winner as the rivals settled for a hard-fought draw.

HERE FABRICS BECOME

While the first goal of every season is special, the Rebels’ opening count of the 2022 season on Thursday had a little extra meaning. Fourteen minutes into the game, red shirt freshman Lauren Montgomery cleaned up and Mo O’Connor rebound and shoved the ball under the goalkeeper for her first collegiate goal, just over a year after she tore her ACL during the 2021 preseason and missed her real freshman campaign.

BEEN AROUND THE BLOCK

In his 13th season at the helm of the Ole Miss program, Matt Mott is the fourth-longest tenure head coach in the SEC. Mott is also the third longest tenured head coach at Ole Miss.

The SEC’s Longest Appointed Head Coaches

1. G Guerreiri (Texas A&M) – 29 Seasons

2. Karen Hoppa (Auburn) – 24 Seasons

3. Shelley Smith (South Carolina) – 22 Seasons

4. Matt Mott (Ole Miss) – 13 Seasons

5. Colby Hale (Arkansas) – 11 Seasons

IT ONLY MEANS MO’

When the lights shine brightest, Rebel striker Mo O’Connor takes her game to another level. Of O’Connor’s 14 goals in his career, eight came against conference opposition, including five of the seven goals scored in 2021. O’Connor’s five goals in last season’s competition were equal for most in the league. conference.

LARGE SHOES TO FILL UP

With the departure of star players like Channing Foster , Haleigh Stackpole and Molly Martin , Ole Miss will have enough firepower to replace in 2022. Foster finished her career with 44 goals, equaling the second most in the program’s history, while Stackpole’s 31 career assists rank third all-time among Ole Miss, including 16 assists in 2021 alone. Meanwhile, Martin and her aerial threat led the rebels with 10 goals a season ago. In total, from the 2021 season, Ole Miss will have to replace 25-of-36 goals (69.4%), 23-of-44 assists (52.3%) and 73-of-116 points (62.9%).

THINGS TO WORK TOGETHER

Of the 36 goals Ole Miss scored during the 2021 season, 13 were scored as a result of set pieces. Of those 13 goals, 10 were scored from a corner or long throw-in. The trend continued into Thursday’s season opener, when four of the Rebels’ five goals against Southeastern came from set pieces.

GOAT

Entering her fourth season between the posts for the rebels, goalkeeper Ashley Orkus sits near the top of the Ole Miss record books in several statistical categories. Below is an overview of Orkus’ approach to program records:

TIPPER SAVES

1. Kelly McCormick (2011-2014) – 297

2. Marnie Merritt (2014-18) 277

3. Ashley Orkus (2018-print) 251

4. Melinda Smith (1998-2001) 232

TIPPER WINS

1. Kelly McCormick (2011-2014) – 42

2. Marnie Merritt (2014-18) – 40

3. Ashley Orkus (2018-pres.)- 33

4. Brittany Gillespie (2000-03) – 32

SHUTOUTS

1. Kelly McCormick (2011-2014) – 22

Brittany Gillespie (2000-03) – 22

3. Marnie Merritt (2014-18) – 21

4. Ashley Orkus (2018 pres.) – 19

5. Ann Shelton (2004-07) – 18

DANCING QUEENS

Ole Miss is one of five SEC teams to receive bids for at least five of the last seven seasons (Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A&M) and also one of five SEC teams to win four of the last five NCAA tournaments.

POLL POSITION:

For the second consecutive year, Ole Miss has been ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, coming in at number 18. The Rebels were ranked #23 in the 2021 preseason poll. Prior to last season, Ole Miss had never been ranked by the United Soccer Coaches in the preseason. The Rebels are one of four SEC teams ranked in the 2022 iteration of the poll, joining Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina.

THE BEST OF THE BEST

Ole Miss keeper Ashley Orkus was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Preseason Best XI First Team of 2022. It marks the second consecutive year that the two-time SEC defense goalkeeper of the year has been named a first-team member. Orkus has also received the top XI awards of the season from TopDrawerSoccer in the past two seasons, earning a first team nod in 2020 and landing in the third team in 2021.

FOLLOW THE REBS!

Fans can keep up to date with all the goings on around the Ole Miss football program by following the Rebels on the team’s various social media platforms. You can find the Rebs on Twitter at @OleMissSoccer, on Instagram at @OfficialOleMissSoccer, or on Facebook by searching “Ole Miss Soccer”. Fans can now also follow Ole Miss on TikTok at @OleMissWSoccer.