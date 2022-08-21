Cricket in 2022: the year when legends say goodbye





Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Iconic players who retired in the year 2022 Cricket in 2022: The men’s game, the game that binds the whole country in one fell swoop, the game of cricket, has seen many iconic moments this year. From the Australian women’s team that won the World Cup to winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal, 2022 has been a year that will be remembered for how the players gave their all to revive this beautiful game in a pandemic hit. world. Whatever has happened to the game and in the game so far this year, it’s the goodbyes that mattered the most and left the fans with a lump in their throats. Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Jhulan Goswami and MIthali Raj in action The Indian women’s team recently announced their squad for a limited overs tour to England which will consist of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Indian talisman Jhulan Goswami, who has been out due to injuries since the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, marks her return to the Indian side. Goswami, a faithful servant of Indian women’s cricket, has now decided it’s time for her to hang up her boots and look at life outside of cricket. The Indian pacesetter is now playing her last ODI at Lord’s. Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes celebrate the fall of a wicket Here’s a look at four legendary cricketers who bowed out of the game this year. Legends, who changed the game in their own way Jhulan Goswami Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Jhulan Goswami in action Often referred to as the Chakda Express, an entire generation of cricket enthusiasts grew up seeing Jhulan-kom for the Indian women’s cricket team. Goswami, who started her career as a ball girl in the 97th World Cup final, has served the nation for 15 years. The 39-year-old Jhulan has taken 252 ODI wickets, 56 T20I wickets and 44 Test wickets and has earned himself the tag of a legend within the game. The Indian pacesetter will be seen in action one last time when Harmanpreet and co. take to the field at Lord’s to face the mighty English side in their backyard. Mithali Raj Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Mithali Raj in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup It’s fair to say that Mithali Raj is the greatest batter in women’s cricket history. Raj, who led the Indian team in 5 World Cups, has a career that contains all the ingredients of a legendary story. Mithali has accumulated over 7000 runs in ODI cricket, 699 runs in Test cricket and 2,364 runs in T20I cricket. When India crashed out of the quarter-finals at this year’s ICC Women’s World Cup, Mithali decided to lead the way and is now busy making a name for itself as a successful broadcaster. John Morgan Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan after a game against Australia A man of guts, a man of pure will and determination. Eoin Morgan is England’s most influential skipper of all time. After England crashed out of the 2015 World Cup, Morgan was handed the reins of England’s white ball cricket and the rest is history. Morgan and his journey can motivate people to get out of adversity and overcome any situation, from being eliminated in the 2015 World Cup to a winning World Cup captain. The legendary English skipper ended his career this year after England toured the Netherlands Ben Stokes Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes in the 20219 ICC World Cup Stokes, one of the greatest all-rounders of all time and one of the most influential figures in English cricket history, has achieved it all. He had a dreamy run in the year 2019 as on many occasions he revived England’s fortunes and led them to a World Cup victory in one of the greatest finals ever played. Ben Stokes, just to extend his career, gave up ODI cricket and now heads the England Test side which appears to be undergoing a complete overhaul with him in the lead. Latest Cricket News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket/cricket-in-2022-the-year-of-bidding-legends-goodbye-jhulan-goswami-mithali-raj-ben-stokes-eoin-morgan-jhulan-goswami-retirement-2022-08-21-801714 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos