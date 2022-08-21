Sports
3 Texas Soccer Players Who Shined in the Second Fall Scrimmage
On August 20, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Football Program took part in the fall camp’s second scrimmage. For the second consecutive weekend, Sark and his staff were able to gain some insight into how some impending positional fights will ultimately play out.
It also sounds like the Longhorns are more congealed on both sides of the ball in the second scrimmage on this day compared to the first one last weekend. That’s to be expected to some extent, but that’s still a positive bit of feedback to hear two weeks before the regular season opener.
One particular storyline that all Texas fans watched this weekend was how Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers showed up after being named the starter over junior Hudson Card. And from what we’ve heard from various scrimmage reports this weekend, Ewers had a much better show on August 20 than on August 13.
Texan soccer players who stood out in the second fall scrimmage
However, which other players stood out for the Longhorns in the second fall scrimmage that took place on August 20? Here’s a look at three worth mentioning.
Casey Cain, WR
One wide receiver who has certainly been ramped up in fall camp lately is former underrated three-star recruit and red shirt freshman Casey Cain. The bulky 6-foot-3 and 195-pound outside receiver Cain has so far been clearly seen in the camp, continuing in scrimmage this weekend on August 20.
According to Inside Texas’ scrimmage report on August 20 (paid content) Cain got a nice catch from 25 yards on the sidelines on a nice ball from Ewers. He also apparently looks good when he gets those controversial 50/50 balls in his path.
Cain reportedly had several nice catches in this scrimmage, further proving that he deserves to get some key live game reps early this season. If nothing else, Cain should qualify for the outside starting spot in the wake of the season-closing ACL tear to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Neyor last weekend.
If Cain continues to impress as he has in recent weeks, I have no doubt that he will continue to be a breakthrough player to watch out for for the Longhorns this fall.
