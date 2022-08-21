2 Flyers prospects win gold; Hexy Signs Another Philly Draft Pick





Canada won the World Juniors on Saturday night with an electric 3-2 overtime victory over brave Finland. Somehow Kent Johnson’s winning goal – 3:20 in a wild three-on-three overtime – was overshadowed in Edmonton. That’s because shortly before Johnson scored on his own rebound to finish a two-for-one, Mason McTavishi (Anaheim Ducks) made one of the best saves you will ever see by a non-goalkeeper. Watch here and marvel at McTavish’s hard-to-believe hand-eye coordination as he knocks the puck out of the air at the goal line, then clears it: Wow! Just wow! https://t.co/vtbRNU45tk — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) August 21, 2022 “I’ve been pretty lucky,” McTavish told reporters. “The stick was in the right place at the right time. It was pretty crazy, and I was pretty tired too. I just felt like I had to get off the ice, and before I knew it, KJ put the puck in the net.” McTavish, an attacker, was Canada’s captain, leading scorer and the tournament’s MVP. Philadelphia Flyers expect Tyson Foerster, who had six points (three goals, three assists) over the seven tournament games, and Elliot Desnoyers were among the Canadian players to win gold. Foerster nearly gave Canada a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Finnish goalkeeper Juha Jatkola saved with a huge glove to rob the right winger. Finland scored a few goals in the third period to equalize and force the OT. Defender Emil Andrae, another Flyers prospect, won bronze when Sweden defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 in the game for third place earlier in the day. Canada, which finished 7-0 in the tournament, won its third title since 2018 – and 19th overall. Hexy attacks Pittsburgh general manager Ron Hextall continues to put former Flyers prospects on his defense. On Saturday, the ex-Flyers GM signed free agentJack St. ivana he drafted for Philly in 2018. St. Ivany, 23, signed an entry-level two-year deal that will earn a $950,000 cap hit if he plays in the NHL. The Philadelphia Flyers refused to sign him before Monday’s deadline. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound St. Ivany played two seasons at Yale University and two at Boston College. Last season, he had four goals and 20 assists in 35 games for BC, and was part of the Hockey East third-team roster. Hextall drafted him in the fourth round (112nd overall) in 2018. On February 24, 2021, Hextall claimed feisty defender Mark Friedman from waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers. Friedman was part ofHextals first draft class in 2014 as GM of the Flyers, finishing in the third round (86th overall). In 26 games with the Penguins last season, Friedman had five points (goal, four assists). Last season, he scored two goals in five games with the Pens. Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis, and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

