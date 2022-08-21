Sports
Titans’ Malik Willis focused on mastering the ‘in-between’ situations as a runner and pitcher in rookie season
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The intrigue surrounding the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback has only intensified this week. Saturday night, the Music City got its first look at who the quarterback of the future could be in Malik Willis. A dual threat signal caller, the former Liberty star can hurt you with both his arm and his legs. So far, however, only one of those facets has made the full transition to the next level.
Despite an overall impressive first preseason outing against the Baltimore Ravens, Willis was actually kicked out of the game in the third quarter for using his scrambling skills too quickly rather than going through his process as a pitcher and staying in the bag. Willis pitched more against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night, attempting 17 passes compared to 11 last week, but it’s clear he’s still working.
Willis registered his first passing touchdown as an NFL player just before halftime – a six-yard tie with fellow rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo. Although it was a special moment for Willis, his main conclusion of the game was that he stayed in the sack.
“It was cool. Everyone was doing their job, I was finally there for once,” Willis said. “The O-Line did a great job, Chig was open to me and everyone drove good routes and it just worked out.”
Staying in the sack, getting in the sack, and making progress were clearly points Willis and the Titans coaching staff focused on over the past week. Willis was asked on Saturday night if he felt more comfortable with his technique, but pointed out that it’s not necessarily about being comfortable, it’s about making the right decision.
“Well, I felt a little more comfortable, but it’s not about feeling comfortable,” Willis said. “It’s about making it a big point to stay in the bag when I can, and not just because I’m athletic or I can get out when I want, just to get out sometimes. It’s understanding when and when not. And that’s why I’m a little disappointed in myself because I think I’ve come out a little too much. But it’s a growing process. It’s my second preseason game. I’m not going to be too hard on myself in this respect.”
Willis is right to understand that he shouldn’t be hard on himself after his second ever NFL game. There were even instances where he made the right decisions. Watch this 25-yard run in the second quarter, where the rookie made the conscious decision to pocket, but then also knew when to leave. He kept his gaze down — his body showed us he was looking to fire — but he quickly flipped the switch.
Overall, Willis completed 7 out of 17 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown to go along with five rushes for 42 yards. He said he was slightly better in the bag in his second preseason game than in his first. With dynamic playmakers like Willis, it takes time to diagnose what he describes as the “in-between.”
“I’ve been thinking about it. It was a little better than week 1,” Willis said. “I got a few check-downs that I stayed there and just quickly took it out. But not many. I think it’s something I need to focus on, and just keep finding that in between of when I need a play , play a game, and if I don’t, just climb in the bag and help my O-Line out.”
Willis has the arm and legs to be successful in the NFL. Now it’s about understanding how to use them in the right situations. You can’t be a double threat quarterback unless you know when to use which weapon. It says something that Willis is so aware of what is arguably the most important facet of his development. It’s just another reason why NFL fans should be excited about this kid.
