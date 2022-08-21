Overtime goal (with assist from a Stars perspective) wins junior hockey gold for Team Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title.

Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven led a two-for-one rush and gave a pass to Johnson, who stopped his own rebound home to win it. Canada had taken a two-goal lead in the third period. The Canadians were 7-0 in the postponed event.

After getting just 13 shots in the first two periods, the Finns launched 17 shots at the net in the third, with Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell scoring to send it into extra time.

The Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns, but scored 0 for 7 on the regular season power play.

Joshua Roy and William Dufour scored for Canada and Dylan Garand made 29 saves. With two assists in the game, Mason McTavish was the tournament’s top scorer, with eight goals and nine assists. He was the tournament MVP.

But McTavish’s finest moment was clearing what appeared to be a tournament-winning effort by Topi Niemela from the goal line just seconds before Johnson scored the decisive goal.

In the match for third place, Sweden defeated the Czech Republic 3-1.

Isak Rosen, Fabian Lysell and Linus Sojodin scored for Sweden and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves.

You aim to win the final game, said Rosen, a Buffalo Sabers prospect. Of course we wanted the gold, but better bronze than nothing.

Michael Gut scored for the Czech Republic and Tomas Suchanek stopped 20 shots.

The tournament originally opened on December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer. Increasing cases of COVID-19 among players and officials caused games forfeiture and the event was halted after just four days

