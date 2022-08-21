Crains Saturday Extra: What makes a cool workplace





The Sarah Elizabeth Ray house in Detroit. Photo of the Detroit Land Bank Authority “What happens when you’re famous for the rest of your life on the worst day of your life?” asked Desiree Cooper. Cooper, a former columnist for the Detroit Free Press, wondered if Sarah Elizabeth Ray would distance herself from her past in order to avoid that kind of fame. That history included a 1945 lawsuit that led to the end of segregation on the Boblo Boat — and, scholars say, set the stage for the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that ended racial segregation in public schools. . Ray married and changed her name to Elizabeth “Lizz” Haskell and although she remained an activist, she did not speak much about that period in her life. Her story was almost lost. And had it not been for Cooper and others, her home—owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority after her death in 2006—would have been demolished. The land bank looks for ways to save the house and cement Ray’s legacy. It’s one of many civil rights-era homes that are receiving new attention and new life as more efforts are made to recognize and save black history. This week, Orsel and Minnie McGhee’s home was added to the National Register of Historic Places — their refusal to leave the home they bought in 1944 on the white side of a de facto Detroit color line helped end racial restrictive housing agreements. And more is being learned about Malcolm X’s time in metro Detroit after a house belonging to his brother, where the leader of the Nation of Islam became involved, was similarly saved from demolition. Last month, an archaeological dig took place on the Inkster site. Even more homes are likely to receive attention for their role in helping to promote civil rights. Jamon Jordan, the official historian of the city of Detroit, said the more stories that are told, the clearer the true picture becomes of what happened in the area. Learn more here in a report from Crain’s residential reporter Arielle Kass.

