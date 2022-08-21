



Compton & Edrich Stands Lords Cricket Ground / Wilkinson Eyre

The new stands are an integral part of Lords owners MaryleboneCricketClubs (MCC) plans to future-proof the Ground. The stands will provide vastly improved sightlines and an enhanced spectator experience for cricket fans, as well as improving capacity, accessibility and amenities at the country's premier cricket venue known as the Home of Cricket. The new Compton and Edrich stand on opposite sides of the iconic JP Morgan Media Center at the famous Nursery end of the Ground. They have a canopy roof, integrated facilities and an elevated walkway overlooking the Nursery Ground connecting the two new stands and connecting to the Mound and Tribunes. At 24 meters high, they are now the highest grandstands on the site with unparalleled views of the playing field and with three levels elevating the spectator experience to the next level. The stands will provide an additional 2,600 seats, increasing the total capacity of the site to 31,180. Half of the 11,600 seats placed have been reused from the previous stands to prevent waste. The stands also have wheelchair accessible positions, facilities and elevators at all levels. In addition, for the first time, they also have two on-field restaurants, two hospitality suites, 12 additional food and beverage outlets, and integrated sanitation facilities. The design concept of the stands is in line with both the historical and the contemporary architectural context of the location. The stands are part of an overall composition that includes the iconic Grade II* listed pavilion, the JP Morgan Media Center, the Grand, Mound and Warner stands, with each stand clearly expressing the engineering principles behind it. The steel main frame of the new grandstands features large recognizable columns and double-height colonnades, alluding to the rhythms of the original brick arches of the adjacent Mound Stand arcade, while the roof canopies complement the subtle curvature and shape of the design while providing a distinctive silhouette. The canopy consists of a combination of white painted radiant steel ribs, a visible wooden carrier shell at the bottom and a white fabric skin. The design is a subtle contrast to the futuristic aluminum JP Morgan Media Center, while matching the tent-like shapes of the Mound Stands fabric roof, hinting at a sporty typology. The original white and gray seats are set in light gray concrete terraces, separated by glazed bands that mark the premier seating and dining and JP Morgan hospitality suites, echoing the height of the Grand Stand and Mound Stand. Both stands are designed to be open and spacious, with clear open stairways, access paths and signage, improving accessibility and circulation of the public. A bridge connects the two main hospitality lounges and connects the grandstands for the first time with a commanding two-aspect view of the pitch and the Nursery Ground. A two-storey permeable arcade opens the outward elevations. Together, the grandstands enhance the east-facing frontage of the ground and present a new identity of the North and East Gate entrances.

