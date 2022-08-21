



Tight ending Arik Gilberts This fall camp’s progression was one of the bigger individual storylines for Georgia. According to head coach Kirby Smarthe likes what he has seen. Arik did a really good job. He is tough, he understood his orders. In the spring, he got a lot more attention in rep count and rep count, Smart said. Now that the other guys are healthy and (Oscar) Delp down the road, he hasn’t taken that much. Because Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington didn’t participate in spring practice due to injuries, Gilbert got some much-needed extra reps, important considering he didn’t play last fall. He must be able to persevere. He is developing as a special team player, something he has never done before, Smart said. But I’m always more concerned with Arik’s well-being, mentally, than with him who knows orders and what to do. That’s the most important thing, that he feels comfortable with our team and can help us.

Smart offered injury updates for the following players: run back Kendall Milton (hamstring) did not practice for the second scrimmage in a row, but is closer to full speed. Attacking Lineman Serious Greene missed the scrimmage while still struggling with a thigh injury. Defensive End Tramel Walthour has to do with a minor problem with the back. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson sat out the second half of the scrimmage as a precaution after feeling pain in his foot/Achilles tendon. Wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette (hyperextended knee) is expected back next week. Smart did not mention an offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (foot), but sources tell UGASports he was at the scrimmage. Tight ending Brett since stays in and out with a back injury.

Smart said cooler conditions made a nice difference for his players on Saturday. We needed it not to be as hot as last week. I thought the temperature allowed us to keep playing and pushing. I thought we didn’t start with as much energy as last week, but we held on better and had good ebbs and flows. The offense made some play in some situational stuff, and the defense made some play, Smart said. I was pleased with the overall effort, and I am very pleased with the toughness we had in camp. “Right now we are moving forward to prepare for some future opponents and start in Oregon.

Smart said he saw improvement in the kind of pressure he wants to see from his defense line, but said it’s still not where it needs to be. We got a little more crowded than last time, he said. But it’s not where it needs to be when it comes to influencing quarterbacks in our league. While Smart acknowledged that some of his freshmen have hit the freshman wall, it looks like at least half of this year’s class is expected to play a somewhat significant role. Probably half of them will have to play a role, whether that’s special teams, a backup, a substitute role where they go in and play, or some of them may even start, Smart said. But if you’re talking about guys who didn’t play last year and who should play this year, there’s definitely a bigger number. Forty or 45 percent of our selection consists of freshmen or sophomores who play or will have to play. Anytime you have that, you are prone to mistakes from lack of experience, fear mistakes, calm mistakes. When asked who will emerge as defensive leaders besides Nolan and Christopher Smith, Smart quoted: Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Trezman Marshall, and Kamari Lassiter. Robert Beal’s defensive end was another. “He’s not a man of many words, but he’s certainly been here a long time. Will Poole is a man, said Smart. We got some guys, they know how to do it, they’ve seen it, they know how to do it right. They weren’t the featured players, but they understand how to lead and they’ve seen it done the right way.” Smart praised more for Kenny McIntosh’s decline. “He’s always been a worker, but he’s stood in the shadow of those other guys. And now he’s stepping up, he’s leading, he’s pushing guys. He’s gotten better stamina, said Smart. You know, there were times when he got tired in the past in practice He might have been, you know, gassed and taking reps Now he’s the fresh man He can go cover a punt, he can run routes out of the backfield, he’s elusive He must working very hard on his weight to maintain his weight i think it is very important that he can stay above that 205-210 mark for bulk and to protect himself but he has had by far the best camp he has ever had in terms of no mental relapse, picking up. He’s done a great job.” Smart said punter Brett Thorson had a good day. I thought (Brett) Thorson hit a few points. We didn’t necessarily have a situational point today where we were trying to pin some kicks in the 10 and working on some different things, Smart said. So it wasn’t about the distance, if you know what I mean. It was more about guiding and trying to work on some different things. But I thought all those guys were getting better and better.”

