NTTF Prioritizes Capacity Building for Female Stars, Says President | The Guardian Nigeria News

President, NigeriaTable tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, said yesterday that they would shift focus to capacity building of promising female table tennis players.

During the ongoing Summer Sporting program, Tikon spoke with the label Awaken the Giant, She Can 3.0, a free three-week summer table tennis and mentorship clinic for girls ages five and older.

Held at the Knock-up Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, in association with the Nigeria Table tennis Federation, as well as Additional Plus Sports and Education (APSE), the program has more than 50 girls.

Tikon said the federation was ready to identify with private initiatives aimed at developing the game. We are excited to embrace and support this initiative. It is time for us to focus more on girls and women’s development programs by supporting the state sports commissions in the 36 states.

The focus will be more on initiating and supporting age-class programs to empower more girls through table tennis without losing sight of the national players and professionals. More attention will also be given to capacity building of promising female table tennis players for national and international training, camps, tours and competitions, he said.

Tikon stated that, as part of a long-term plan policy, the ITTF had plans in place to ensure its athletes were well prepared for retirement. We will also ensure that we prepare athletes for their retirement, build capacity in the field of coaching and service. We will also ensure that we give more women the opportunity to participate in national and international competitions. We are pleased to be able to involve young girls during this period and we hope to repeat this in other states of the federation, he said.