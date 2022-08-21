Sports
University of North Texas
Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+.
UNT (1-0) won ACU’s season-opening game on Thursday after trailing 1-0 early, but quickly took the lead less than 10 minutes later, scoring five unanswered goals. They are the most unanswered goals that UNT has ever scored in a single game after falling behind.
The Mean Green defeated ACU 33-3 in the match. A third of gunshot attempts in North Texas alone came from freshmen Kat Burnell who set the program record for freshman shot attempts in just 41 minutes of action of what was her college debut.
North Texas Head Coach John Hedlund goes on Sunday for his 375th career win. When he gets to that point, he just becomes the 25e NCAA DI women’s soccer head coach records 375 wins. He will only be the seventh to do it all at one university.
Sunday’s game against ORU (1-0) will be the first meeting of the two schools since 2016, when the Mean Green won 1-0 at ORU. North Texas leads all-time series history 7-1-1. The Golden Eagles are led this season by freshman head coach Austin Risenhoover. Oral Roberts also won the opening game of the season with a 4-0 home win over Texas A&M Commerce.
FIRST STARTER
North Texas real freshman goalkeeper Dani Jacobson kicked off Mean Green’s season opener against Abilene Christian on Thursday. She is the first true freshman goalkeeper to start a game since Jackie Kerestine in 2011. Kerestine was inducted into the North Texas Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.
UNT FRESHMAN RECORD
On Thursday against Abilene Christian in the season opener, true freshmen from North Texas Kat Burnell sets the program’s first-year record for single match shots (11) and shots on target (7). The 11 shot attempts are equal for the eighth in the history of the program for any player. Although Burnell didn’t score on any of her 11 shots, she alone was responsible for 1/3 of the Mean Green’s 33 shots on Thursday, and she did it in just 41 minutes against ACU.
ALLIE BYRD IS BACK
Triple winner of all conferences Allie Byrd missed the end of last season after tearing her ACL vs LA Tech. She was cleared to play on August 15, exactly six months after surgery and just three days before UNT’s season opener. In the season opener against Abilene Christian, Byrd scored on her first shot attempt and just two minutes and 58 seconds after coming off the bench into the game. The goal was the 19th of her career.
STARTING NEW COMES
Seven of North Texas’ 11 starters against Abilene Christian are newcomers: Brown, Burnell, Dennis, Jacobson, Major, Renfro, Roebuck. In last season’s season opener (vs. Southern U), only two of the starters were newcomers.
AUGUST 21
Sunday’s game against Oral Roberts on August 21 marks exactly six years since the Mean Green last played against ORU. In fact, it’s the third time in 10 times they’ve met on August 21.
LAST 43
In its last 43 home games, UNT has lost only twice.
WHEN YOU ARE NOT TWO KIND
UNT is all-time 305-24-8 (.917) in games where they score 2+ goals. Since the start of the 2013 season, UNT is at 91-4-2 (.947) in such matches.
ONE OF ONLY TWO ACTIVE COACHES
In 27 full seasons, the Mean Green have never had a losing season. head coachJohn Hedlundhas been the sole head coach of the program. Hedlund and legendary North Carolina head coach Anson Dorrance are the only active head coaches to have coached at a college for over 20 years and never had a losing season.

