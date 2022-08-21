Middletown football tries to move forward amid hazing investigation with Saturday scrimmage against Northern

MIDDLE TOWN Rob Brodish said it had been a challenging week, and Scott Govern said it had also been tough, but that was about as far as they could go when discussing the Middletown football schedule after Saturday’s scrimmage against Northern.

Brodish was named acting Blue Raiders head coach for the season earlier this week amid an ongoing police investigation into a program hazing incident. The Middletown School District expected to make an announcement about the incident Friday, but has postponed it because more time is needed to conduct the investigation and says it is likely to be Monday.

Jody Zorbaugh, a communications specialist with the district, also told PennLive on Friday that Scott Acri, who was hired before the 2021 season, resigned as the team’s head coach earlier in the week.

Brodish looked like a coach on Saturday hoping to turn the page with the kids he had on hand.

This is a really good group of kids and they go out every day to compete, he told PennLive. Our kids are a fun group of kids to coach, and I’ve been with them for a few years. I really love being with these guys.

The Saturday scrimmage came a week after Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive that his office had begun cooperating with local law enforcement. to investigate some hazing that involved the soccer team.

Chardo told PennLive that Dauphin County detectives began investigating the incident after a few graphic videos circulated on social media.

This situation is not a reflection of the entire football team or of the universal values ​​held by the Middletown Area School District, Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said at Tuesdays school board meeting.

We do not tolerate acts that cause degrading, degrading or bodily harm, he added. We take this very seriously.

Govern, the school’s athletic director, said on Saturday that he plans to meet with the Middletown athletes this week to discuss how they will all progress.

It was hard because you have a lot of people poking from the outside who don’t understand everything, he said. Obviously we can’t comment on things as it is still an ongoing investigation. But you know, I’m trying to do what’s best for our entire culture in our school district. So I’m meeting with our kids and all the fall students on Tuesday so we can talk about our culture and the steps we’ve taken to move forward.

And Govern said he felt Brodish is the right man to help do that with the Blue Raiders football team.

I have a lot of confidence in him and I like his attitude, Govern told PennLive. All we have to do is take care of our children. I’d like to see him stay the head coach because he’s a Middletown kid who played college football at Lycoming. He was also on the coaching staff with Brett Myers [former Middletown coach] and Scott Acri.

