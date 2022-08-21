Sports
Gastonia, Shelby NC high school football roundup
After a summer of anticipation, the 2022 high school football season is finally here.
Here’s a look at Week 1 in Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties.
‘It was very personal’:This is how underdog Kings Mountain defeated rival Shelby
Week 1 Scores:North Carolina High School Football Scores for Week 1 of the 2022 Season
Get your popcorn ready:What are the biggest high school football games in Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln in 2022?
Ashbrook 46, Concord 12
Ashbrook scored in all three facets of offense, defense and special teams as it opened the season with a win. Jamir Fox rushed for a touchdown and caught another for a score. Carmelo Bess returned a 55-yard punt for a touchdown, along with running for an 85-yard touchdown. Quarterback Will Miller threw two touchdown passes. Green Wave also returned two interceptions for scores.
Bunker Hill 47, Stuart Cramer 35
Justin Rocquemore completed 17-of-28 passes for three touchdowns, along with 123 yards rushing and another score, but it wasn’t enough to get through three interceptions in a loss to Bunker Hill. Hunter Dye and Tyler Ward were on the receiving end of Rocquemore touchdown passes.
Burns 42, Forest View 0
Ben Mauney threw five touchdown passes as Burns rolled to a win. Two of the scoring pitches went to Graham Warlick, with Ryan Thompson, Kamari Surratt and Jeremiah Norris also reaching the end zone. Norris also had a 44-yard scoring run.
Carolina Bearcats 20, Highland Tech 6
Highland Tech was no match for Carolina in its 2022 debut.
Cherryville 14, Avery County 0
Cherryvilles defense scored, registering a safety and a Collin Hussinterception return for a touchdown. Kam Bolin also rushed for a touchdown.
Davidson Community School 52, Bessemer City 6
A 23-yard touchdown reception by Randall Pettus was the only bright spot for Bessemer City.
Crest 40, Liberty 22
Crest got a good start to the Jim Sosebee era, winning on the road at Morganton. NyTavious Huskey each threw three touchdown passes to Javarius Green wide and rushed for another. Aiden Carson also rushed for two touchdowns.
East Gaston 28, North Gaston 8
East Gaston won its third straight win over rival North Gaston. Nehemiah Stovall and Ben Summey each rushed for a touchdown, while quarterback Trent Sherrill connected with John Michael Green for another. The Warriors also gave North Gaston a pass for a touchdown.
JJ Gordon was credited with the lone touchdown from North Gastons, who missed the two-point conversion moments later.
East Lincoln 36, Hibriten 8
The Mustangs rolled in their season opener against Hibriten.
Hickory Ridge 45, Hunter Huss 0
Hunter Huss was unable to keep up with Hickory Ridge in the opener.
South Point 28, Lincolnton 13
Cam Medlock rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to help South Point win in its 2022 debut. Harrison McKinney also ran for a touchdown, part of a Red Raider rushing attack that racked up 304 yards. The South Points defense was equally impressive, giving Lincolnton 182 yards. Defending defender Jaquis Rumph intercepted two passes.
Khamoni Heath and Andre Bost rushed for Lincoln’s touchdowns.
West Lincoln 33, North Lincoln 14
Mason Avery rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns, adding a fumble at recovery for another score in the Rebel victory. Jaylin Winnex also rushed for 168 yards on 17 carries. JJ Ponder led West Lincoln with eight solo tackles.
Get ready for kick-off
Who will start 2022 with a win?:Predictions, preview for week 1 of Gaston, Cleveland and Lincoln high school football
Who is number 1?:This is the preseason high school football power ranking in Gastonia, Shelby area
To make a good first impression:Which high school soccer players Shelby and Gastonia impressed at Friday’s jamborees?
He is a fighter:How Kings Mountain’s Jake Lloyd battled COVID-related illness to get back on the football field
Shelby’s vocal leader:How Shelby Football’s Tyler Boyce Embraces a New Leadership Role at the Golden Lions
Watchlists:QB| RB | WR/TE | OL/DL | LB | DB
Dandy Dozen:Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln’s Best High School Soccer Players for 2022
Ready for a big year?:12 Cleveland, Gaston And Lincoln High School Soccer Players Who Just Missed Dandy Dozen
Conference examples:Great South 3A| South Piedmont 1A/2A | Mountain Island Charter and Lincoln County Schools
Questions, anyone?:Our 20 Biggest High School Football Questions for Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln in 2022
You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email [email protected] and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.
|
