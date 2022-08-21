Gastonia, Shelby NC high school football roundup

After a summer of anticipation, the 2022 high school football season is finally here.

Here’s a look at Week 1 in Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties.

Ashbrook 46, Concord 12

Ashbrook scored in all three facets of offense, defense and special teams as it opened the season with a win. Jamir Fox rushed for a touchdown and caught another for a score. Carmelo Bess returned a 55-yard punt for a touchdown, along with running for an 85-yard touchdown. Quarterback Will Miller threw two touchdown passes. Green Wave also returned two interceptions for scores.

Bunker Hill 47, Stuart Cramer 35

Justin Rocquemore completed 17-of-28 passes for three touchdowns, along with 123 yards rushing and another score, but it wasn’t enough to get through three interceptions in a loss to Bunker Hill. Hunter Dye and Tyler Ward were on the receiving end of Rocquemore touchdown passes.

Burns 42, Forest View 0

Ben Mauney threw five touchdown passes as Burns rolled to a win. Two of the scoring pitches went to Graham Warlick, with Ryan Thompson, Kamari Surratt and Jeremiah Norris also reaching the end zone. Norris also had a 44-yard scoring run.

Carolina Bearcats 20, Highland Tech 6

Highland Tech was no match for Carolina in its 2022 debut.

Cherryville 14, Avery County 0

Cherryvilles defense scored, registering a safety and a Collin Hussinterception return for a touchdown. Kam Bolin also rushed for a touchdown.

Davidson Community School 52, Bessemer City 6

A 23-yard touchdown reception by Randall Pettus was the only bright spot for Bessemer City.

Crest 40, Liberty 22

Crest got a good start to the Jim Sosebee era, winning on the road at Morganton. NyTavious Huskey each threw three touchdown passes to Javarius Green wide and rushed for another. Aiden Carson also rushed for two touchdowns.

East Gaston 28, North Gaston 8

East Gaston won its third straight win over rival North Gaston. Nehemiah Stovall and Ben Summey each rushed for a touchdown, while quarterback Trent Sherrill connected with John Michael Green for another. The Warriors also gave North Gaston a pass for a touchdown.

JJ Gordon was credited with the lone touchdown from North Gastons, who missed the two-point conversion moments later.

East Lincoln 36, Hibriten 8

The Mustangs rolled in their season opener against Hibriten.

Hickory Ridge 45, Hunter Huss 0

Hunter Huss was unable to keep up with Hickory Ridge in the opener.

South Point 28, Lincolnton 13

Cam Medlock rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to help South Point win in its 2022 debut. Harrison McKinney also ran for a touchdown, part of a Red Raider rushing attack that racked up 304 yards. The South Points defense was equally impressive, giving Lincolnton 182 yards. Defending defender Jaquis Rumph intercepted two passes.

Khamoni Heath and Andre Bost rushed for Lincoln’s touchdowns.

West Lincoln 33, North Lincoln 14

Mason Avery rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns, adding a fumble at recovery for another score in the Rebel victory. Jaylin Winnex also rushed for 168 yards on 17 carries. JJ Ponder led West Lincoln with eight solo tackles.

