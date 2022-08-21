Inside the Los Angeles Kings

NHL.com will provide in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from August 8 through September. 8. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.

The Los Angeles Kings enter the 2022-23 season with the intention of evolving from unexpected Stanley Cup Playoff entrant to perennial contender to eventual NHL champions for the first time since 2014.

They went faster than expected last season, winning 44 games and pushing the Edmonton Oilers to Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round after three consecutive seasons of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They seem to be set up for long-term success with attackers Adrian Kempe25, Arthur Kaliyevi21 and Rasmus Kuparic22 and 20 year old center Quinton Byfield2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, set for his first full season in the NHL.

For the Kings, patience proved virtuous as Kempe scored an NHL career-high 35 goals after an average of 11 in his first four seasons. The breakthrough earned him a $22 million four-year contract (average annual value $5.5 million).

“Adrian is a great example of how every player is a little different,” said Kings director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “It took him some time to get used to the League and last year was definitely a breakthrough season. I think now we see a lot of our young players and young prospects starting to develop into pros. It’s an exciting time and Now that we saw that, we want to build on that kind of game.”

Construction continued when Kevin Fiala signed a $55.125 million ($7.875 million AAV) seven-year contract on June 30, a day after being acquired in an exchange with the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Brock Faber and the No. 19 roster in the 2022 NHL drawing. Kings general manager Rob Blake said Fiala fit his prototype of “scoring, dynamic scoring, playmaking ability” [and] puck possession.” Fiala had NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (52), points (85) and average time on ice (17:39) in 82 games last season, 51 (20 goals, 31 assists) after the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend 2022. His 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in April (16 games) ranked fifth with Vladimir Tarasenko (St Louis Blues), Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames) and Robert Thomas (Blues). His 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 24 games against Pacific opponents was the most against any division.

“Of course very enthusiastic if the management wants to take that next step,” says Kings Trevor Moore said. “You look at the deepest teams in the League, everyone benefits. Your third line produces more. Your fourth line produces more because you have more control over the game and more offensive zone time.”

Fiala joins Moore, a 27-year-old coming off the NHL career high of 17 goals, 31 assists and 48 points. forward Philip Danault (51 points; 27 goals, 24 assists) and Victor Arvidsson (49 points; 20 goals, 29 assists) had strong first seasons in Los Angeles. Captain Anze Kopitar32, defender Drew Doughty32, and goalkeeper Jonathan Snel, 36, stay out of the 2012 and 2014 championship core. They continue to lead by example. Kopitar’s 67 points were his most since an NHL career-high 92 in 2017-18.

“They did it,” Moore said. “It’s the players that they are, and we rely on them a lot, but it’s going to take more of the rest of us. I’d like to take a step forward myself. I think the younger guys ‘Artie’ and ‘QB’ and the other young guys are going to take a step. And if you get big minutes from the guys under ‘Kopi’ and them, I think our team can really form a good identity and be a team that can push for a while.”

Doughty (wrist), Arvidsson (hernia) and defender Sean Walker (torn ACL and MCL) have each had surgery and are expected to be ready for the start of training camp. Quick enters the last season of a 10-year contract after taking a break Cal Petersen with his best total (23 wins, 2.59 goals – against average, 0.910 save percentage) since 2017-18. Healthy returns and Fast defying Father Time will keep the kings in battle. Expectations are high, with the old guard and new blood reinvigorated after the 2021-22 feel-good run, one that began to slip away with a Game 6 loss to the Oilers on home ice.

“They are ready,” Byfield said, “and it just shows that they believe in us and that we are a play-off team.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report