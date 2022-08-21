Live FedExCup updates from the BMW Championship





The final groups are preparing to tee off in the BMW Championship and there are several players with late start times that could have a major impact on the bubble: ‘s 13:05 link Corey Conners and Denny McCarthy will be very consistent. McCarthy started on Sunday in 10th place and finished 29th in the expected FedExCup standings. Conners was T8 through 54 holes and started the final round in 28th in the expected standings. To illustrate how quickly things can change, McCarthy had already dropped to 31st in the expected leaderboard before stalling (thanks to KH Lee passing him on the leaderboard). McCarthy is looking to make his first appearance in the TOUR Championship. Conners is looking for his second straight start at East Lake and third in the last four years. In sixth place in the International Teams Presidents Cup standings, he is anything but a lock to also qualify for his first Presidents Cup at the end of the day. Conners and McCarthy could have a big impact on the bubble. On a good day, they could skyrocket the FedExCup standings, but it’s also only a few strokes to fall outside the top 30. Aaron Wise, which knocks off one group after Conners and McCarthy, is in a similar position. Wise started Sunday at T6 in the BMW and was expected to jump from 31st to 25th in the standings. Wise is looking to make his first TOUR Championship appearance since his 2018 Rookie of the Year season. Adam Scottwho was T4 to 54 holes, looks set to make it to East Lake after starting the FedExCup at number 77 in the standings. However, the biggest step is made by Scott Stallings, which is T2 after 54 holes. He started the week 46th in the standings, but is expected to move up to 16th. He has won the PGA TOUR three times, but is aiming for his first start in the TOUR Championship in his 12th season. – 1:03 PM ET Last year, KH Lee was the odd one out. He finished 31st in the FedExCup after hitting his approach to BMW’s 72nd hole in a penalty area and bogeying. He is trying to avoid a similar fate this year. Lee birdied his first four holes on Sunday and moved up to 29th in the expected standings. Lee won the AT&T Byron Nelson in both 2021 and 2022. However, he wants to finish this season at East Lake. Lee came out firing as all four of his birdies came on putts 12 feet or less. A strong finish at the BMW Championship will also help Lees to run for this year’s International Presidents Cup team. Lee, looking to make his Presidents Cup debut, went into the week in ninth in the team standings. The top eight after Sunday will automatically qualify for the team, and Captain Trevor Immelman will round out his team with four Captains Picks. – 12:38 PM ET

